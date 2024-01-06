The super-large module of “Fallout 4” “Fallout: London” is confirmed to be launched in April 2024 | Computer King Ada

The highly-anticipated “Fallout: London” super-large module for “Fallout 4” finally has an official launch date after years of development. The module was initially expected to be available for download in the third quarter of 2023, but the mod team postponed the original plan due to the launch of the Bethesda Game Studios team’s latest sci-fi original IP masterpiece “Starry Sky”. However, the team originally planned to have the module online before the end of 2023.

As the end of the year approaches, the development team announced another delay, confirming that “Austin: London” will be launched in April 2024. The main reason for the delay was that many members of the script team faced challenges due to the “current global situation issues”, most likely the Ukraine War and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which affected their participation in the development of “Austin: London”. The team has now announced that the latest release date for “Austin: London” is April 23, 2024. The team reiterated their commitment to releasing a polished and finished product that brings joy to players.

During the 3-year development process, more than 200 volunteer developers have participated in the module. The city of London in the module will include 15 explorable areas, and players can use the mechanics of the “Fallout 4” game itself to build 7 unique settlements. The module will feature an extensive list of weapons, costumes, races, buildings, consumable and craftable materials, and much more. It will also introduce new gameplay mechanics and features, including a smoking mechanism, dynamic weather system, and playable guitar milking.

The development team also revealed some key contents and behind-the-scenes secrets in the latest public development video, showcasing the rich content and in-depth exploration that “Afterlife: London” will bring to the players.

Overall, “Afterlife: London” promises to offer players a brand-new post-apocalyptic experience set in London, with an abundance of content and gameplay features to keep players engaged. With the official release date set, fans can eagerly anticipate immersing themselves in the world of “Fallout: London” in April 2024.

