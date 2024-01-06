Home » Emma Mackey da Sex Education a Barbie in forma con yoga e pilates
Emma Mackey: From Sex Education to the Big Screen

At just 28 years old, Franco-British actress Emma Mackey has already made a huge impact in the entertainment industry with her breakout role in the Netflix series Sex Education. Her portrayal of the character Maeve Wiley garnered her widespread acclaim and catapulted her into the spotlight.

Mackey’s success has only continued to grow, as she recently appeared on the big screen alongside Margot Robbie in the film Barbie, taking on the iconic role of one of the most famous dolls in the world. Her talent as an actress is undeniable, but it’s also clear that the Le Mans-born star is stunningly beautiful.

So, what are the secrets behind Mackey’s active and vibrant lifestyle that keeps her looking and feeling great? Stay tuned as we delve into the actress’s top tips for staying healthy and active amidst her busy schedule.

