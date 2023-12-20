Covid, Jn.1 variant increases the risk of contagion at Christmas: the WHO note

The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced that the additional risk to global public health posed by the JN.1 variant is currently assessed as low. Despite this, the organization is warning that as winter approaches in the northern hemisphere, the variant could potentially increase the burden of respiratory infections in many countries.

The JN.1 variant, like many others, has raised concerns about its potential impact on public health. However, the WHO is careful to note that the current evidence suggests that the risk is low. This assessment provides some reassurance to the global community as countries continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic and its various variants.

It’s important to note that the WHO’s assessment is based on the available evidence at this time. The organization continues to monitor the situation closely and will provide updates as new information becomes available.

As the world prepares for the colder months ahead, health officials are urging the public to remain vigilant and continue following recommended public health measures, such as wearing masks, practicing good hand hygiene, and getting vaccinated.

The WHO’s announcement serves as a reminder that while the situation with COVID-19 and its variants continues to evolve, it’s important for countries to remain proactive in their efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus and protect public health.

