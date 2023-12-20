“Black Clover M: The Way of the Magic Emperor” Season 2 “Midsummer Carnival” is here!Limited-time SSR characters and activities are available | Game base

Garena has announced the launch of Season 2 “Midsummer Carnival” in “Black Clover M: Way of the Magic Emperor”. The new season brings limited-time SSR characters and a series of exciting activities for players to enjoy.

The “Summer Carnival” theme introduces new SSR characters Noelle, Ge Xiu, and Chami, each with their own unique magician skills. Players can obtain the “Encounter Key” from advanced mission rewards to unlock the “Encounter Gate” and obtain a Season 2 limited character for free after completing specified missions.

Noelle, an all-round attacker with powerful attack and support capabilities, is one of the highly anticipated characters of the new season. Ge Xiu, an SSR supporter, and Chami, a trustworthy healer, also make their debuts in the “Midsummer Carnival” theme.

In addition to the new characters, players can challenge powerful world bosses, explore new story modes, and participate in special events in the game. The gameplay features the opportunity to join the hunt with Asta, Vanessa, and Noelle in the black market of Kika in the special chapter “Catch the Thief” and to participate in bingo and Christmas roulette activities to win rich prizes.

To add to the excitement, a trailer for Chapter 6 of the game has also been launched, teasing players with the adventurous plot and twists and turns in the game story. In Chapter 6, players will face the threat of the powerful enemy Vert and unlock powerful magic with Noelle as they go deep into the magical world.

“Black Clover M: Way of the Magic Emperor” promises players a thrilling and exciting gaming experience with the launch of Season 2 “Midsummer Carnival” and the upcoming release of Chapter 6.