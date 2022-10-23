Also in Sardinia at the start on third booster of the anti-Covid vaccine (fifth dose).

From tomorrow, Friday 21 Octoberall the people aged sixty and over who have received the last administration for at least 120 days, can apply by booking online on the Poste Italiane platform, through the ATMs of the post offices, through the call center (number 800 00 99 66 active every day from 8 to 20) and through the postmen.

The fifth dose of the bivalent Covid vaccine is especially recommendedaccording to the indications of the Ministry of October 17, at people over eightyai guests of residential facilities for the elderly and ai over 60 with serious pathologies concomitants who have received the fourth dose for at least 120 days.

(Unioneonline / vl)

