The BA.2.86 variant of Sars-CoV-2, renamed Pirola on social media, has arrived in Italy. She was isolated in Brescia by the team Arnaldo Caruso, president of the Italian Society of Virology (Siv-Isv), who announces it: “We have carried out what appears to be the first isolation of BA.2.86 in our country”, explains the specialist, full professor of Microbiology and Clinical Microbiology at the University of Brescia , director of the Microbiology Laboratory of the Asst Spedali Civili.

