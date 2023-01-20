Home Health Covid, the first case of the Kraken variant in Lombardy discovered in Como
Covid, the first case of the Kraken variant in Lombardy discovered in Como

One of the first two cases of Kraken, the variant of Covid that triggered the pandemic again in China, was found in Como. To say the councilor for Welfare of the Region: «As part of the weekly surveillance for the Covid sequencing, two cases of the XBB.1.5 variant, renamed ‘Kraken’, were identified in Lombardy. The first, in Como, was discovered by a family doctor; the other, in Monza, by Asst».

“At the moment – explains councilor Bertolaso ​​- there is no evidence of an increase either in terms of the severity of the disease or of its transmissibility. The vaccines that protect our citizens continue to be effective even with regard to this new variant. Our surveillance systems are therefore effective in verifying what is happening in the area. In general, these also point out that the covid incidence is decreasing in our region and is equal to 61 per 100,000 inhabitants, lower than the Italian average which is 88, and that cases of flu are also slowly decreasing ».

