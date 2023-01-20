The best player of Colombia in 2022 it was, without a doubt, Linda Caicedo. The Colombian starred in all the tournaments played by the national team in the previous year, including the America Cup and the Under-17 and Under-20 Women’s World Cups.

Despite not winning the title in any of the tournaments in which the Colombian participated, being runner-up twice, caicedo He earned a special place in the hearts of the fans, due to his great ability to reach the opposite goal and be decisive when defining.

Undoubtedly, Linda Caicedo She earned a special place in the history of Colombian soccer at a general level, thanks to her charisma, her desire to lead her teammates and the demonstration that women can also play in a spectacular way, in a sport where men predominate.

With these credentials and others, Linda deserves to be honored by the Colombians, who were glued to the screens to learn what women’s soccer represented for Colombia in the world.

In this order of ideas, during the festivities of a Colombian population, some sculptors from our country decided to pay a very emotional tribute to Linda Caicedofor his great performance in 2022 and to wish him luck in the new year, which will aim to Colombia the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The image, which is already a trend on social networks, shows the statue made by the Colombian residents, who wore the same shirt that the national team uses in their presentations, in addition to placing the number 11 of caicedowhich accompanied her throughout 2022.

Despite the detail, several users on social networks were quite critical of the way in which they represented Linda in that tribute they paid him. Some compared it to some poorly made statues that have been made to players like Cristiano Ronaldoin various parts of the world.

This is the image of the statue, in homage to Linda Caicedo: