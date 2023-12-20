Covid, the JN.1 variant increases the risk of contagion: the WHO note – breaking latest news

New COVID-19 Variant JN.1 Poses Threat for Holiday Season

Health officials are warning of new waves of infections as the JN.1 variant, a mutated form of the Omicron variant, spreads rapidly. First detected in Luxembourg, JN.1 is causing concern due to its higher infectivity compared to other variants.

According to studies, JN.1 has a significantly higher infectivity than the BA.2.86 variant, leading to an expected increase in new waves of infections between Christmas and New Year. Additionally, reinfections are on the rise, with individuals previously infected with the Pirola variant at risk of being reinfected with JN.1.

While no changes in symptoms or severity of infections have been observed with JN.1, health officials are closely monitoring whether the updated vaccines against the Omicron XBB.1.5 variant, which are effective on BA.2.86, also work on JN.1. The World Health Organization (WHO) emphasized that vaccines continue to protect against serious diseases and death caused by JN.1 and other circulating variants.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that JN.1 is currently the fastest growing variant in the United States, accounting for 15-29% of infections. In the UK, the variant makes up around 7% of positive Covid tests analyzed in a laboratory.

Experts like Massimo Ciccozzi, head of the Medical Statistics and Epidemiology Unit of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the University Campus Bio-Medico of Rome, and Fabrizio Pregliasco, virologist at the University of Milan, emphasize the importance of protecting the most vulnerable individuals with vaccines. They also recommend wearing a mask in crowded or poorly ventilated areas and maintaining a safe distance from others to prevent infections and serious diseases.

As JN.1 continues to spread, health authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to protect themselves and others during the holiday season.

Share this: Facebook

X

