“The pandemic has drastically changed life expectancy in Europe and around the world, but countries with the strongest health systems like Italy are the ones that are recovering the fastest.” That is how Stefano Vellainfectious disease specialist and lecturer in Global Health at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart in Rome, comments on the data of a research conducted by the Leverhulme Center for Demographic Science in Oxford and by the Max Planck Institute for Demographic Research.