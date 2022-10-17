26 acceleration programs won by 26 startups out of 450 participants. The twelfth edition of the 2031 Award concluded the first selection of the Company Idea Prize which will be delivered in mid-December to Milano in an event in collaboration with Italian Techpartner of the Award.

The 26 incubators, accelerators, science parks partners of 2031 have selected the winning startups of the courses offered, for a total value of almost one million euros. The startups will compete for the € 50,000 grant offered by the will of Margherita Marzotto with the Company Idea Prize, whose jury is chaired by Salvatore Majorana.

“In Italy there is a large network of incubators, accelerators and science parks – he explains Cristiano Seganfreddo, president of 2031 – They are fundamental outposts of the future, scattered everywhere, from North to South, which allow the ideas and projects of young entrepreneurs to develop and accelerate. A fundamental neuronal system for innovation and Italian enterprise, especially in the provinces. A system that must be enhanced and supported because they represent the few real contact places for a new emerging entrepreneurship. This phase of the award is very exciting because it allows us to get to know as many as 26 startups in fields ranging from life sciences to lifestyle, from fashion to automotive to finance. An incredible creative and entrepreneurial vitality “.

The response of the startups has been “exceptional” and over the years the design quality, as was stressed by several parties during the event held last week in Milan, “has grown a lot”. Tommaso Boralevipresident of Federeted Innovation and MIND, which hosted the event for the second consecutive year, underlined how “MIND represents a real open ecosystem where innovators in many areas can meet and find an active home for development of projects and their businesses given the high presence of large companies and multinationals in many sectors that will lead to the birth of a city of 70,000 people ”.

The 26 startups that won the award