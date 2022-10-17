Home World Four things to watch from COP27 – BBC News
World

Four things to watch from COP27 – BBC News

by admin
Four things to watch from COP27 – BBC News

news/240/cpsprodpb/10D02/production/_126966886_gettyimages-1241315900.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/10D02/production/_126966886_gettyimages-1241315900.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/10D02/production/_126966886_gettyimages-1241315900.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/10D02/production/_126966886_gettyimages-1241315900.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/10D02/production/_126966886_gettyimages-1241315900.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>news/240/cpsprodpb/10D02/production/_126966886_gettyimages-1241315900.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/10D02/production/_126966886_gettyimages-1241315900.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/10D02/production/_126966886_gettyimages-1241315900.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/10D02/production/_126966886_gettyimages-1241315900.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/10D02/production/_126966886_gettyimages-1241315900.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>

image source,Getty Images

image caption,

The United Nations Climate Change Conference COP27 will be held in the coastal city of Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt in November 2022.

From 6 to 18 November 2022, Egypt invited heads of state, ministers and negotiators, as well as climate activists, mayors, civil society representatives and CEOs, to its coastal city of Sharm el-Sheikh for COP27.

What does this meeting have to do with each of us?

COP27 is an annual meeting under the leadership of the United Nations to achieve the goals of the landmark Paris Agreement, an issue that concerns the common future of all mankind.

In order to cope with global climate change, 197 countries adopted the Paris Agreement at the COP21 meeting held in Paris on December 12, 2015, aiming to significantly reduce global greenhouse gas emissions and limit the global temperature increase in this century to within 2°C. At the same time, measures to further limit the temperature increase to 1.5℃ are sought.

You may also like

Polanski case, his wife Emmanuelle Seigner defends him:...

3 killed in Russian drone crash in central...

Sanctions Iran by the EU for the suppression...

Moving from the streets to social networking sites,...

Protest against Xi Jinping in front of the...

Steve Bannon, 6 months in prison for the...

The boy who plays the piano is so...

China, CCP congress: Xi Jinping and the candidates...

British Prime Minister Truss’s ruling crisis extended to...

Poland: European funds blocked until new guarantees on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy