Home » Covid: the standard ready for the end of the isolation of the positives – Healthcare
Health

Covid: the standard ready for the end of the isolation of the positives – Healthcare

by admin
Covid: the standard ready for the end of the isolation of the positives – Healthcare

The rule that will establish the end of isolation for Covid-19 positives is on the way: it could land in the Council of Ministers, according to what is learned, as early as next Monday, in the context of an omnibus decree.

Furthermore, immediately after the launch of the decree, the Ministry of Health will send the Regions a circular for autumn vaccinations for Covid-19. A return to the vaccination obligation is not foreseen but the aim is to protect above all the elderly and frail subjects. The updated vaccines authorized against the currently most widespread variant, Xbb, will be used.

“With respect to this new vaccination phase – the director of Prevention of the Ministry of Health, Francesco Vaia told ANSA – sharing with the Regions, scientific societies and stakeholders has begun”. The Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, Vaia underlined, “is giving a great impetus to this phase so that, even legislatively, the pandemic is definitively behind us”.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  «Eternal friendship handed down from generation to generation»- breaking latest news

You may also like

Summer Flash Diet: Lose 5 Kilos in Three...

Clash in Amalfi, the president of the Harry...

New Information revealed about Céline Dion’s battle with...

Covid, the EG.5 variant defeats everyone: in 15...

Tumors: waiting lists cleared but without funds at...

World Health Organization Includes Multiple Sclerosis Treatments in...

Diaper dermatitis, how to avoid it or solve...

Green light from the Region to the healthcare...

also thanks to the contribution of Emilia-Romagna, patients...

Concorezzo Unveils Plans for Free Outdoor Gym: Get...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy