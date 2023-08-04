Covid: the standard ready for the end of the isolation of the positives – Healthcare

The rule that will establish the end of isolation for Covid-19 positives is on the way: it could land in the Council of Ministers, according to what is learned, as early as next Monday, in the context of an omnibus decree.

Furthermore, immediately after the launch of the decree, the Ministry of Health will send the Regions a circular for autumn vaccinations for Covid-19. A return to the vaccination obligation is not foreseen but the aim is to protect above all the elderly and frail subjects. The updated vaccines authorized against the currently most widespread variant, Xbb, will be used.

“With respect to this new vaccination phase – the director of Prevention of the Ministry of Health, Francesco Vaia told ANSA – sharing with the Regions, scientific societies and stakeholders has begun”. The Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, Vaia underlined, “is giving a great impetus to this phase so that, even legislatively, the pandemic is definitively behind us”.

