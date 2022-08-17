“Covid, even if it has low numbers, will keep us company for a long time. But today we have substantially changed the disease, before it scared us a lot, now it is manageable. This is thanks to vaccines that have drastically reduced mortality and saved millions of lives in the world. The ISS has estimated that 150 thousand deaths have been avoided in Italy alone. Immunization therefore remains the best strategy. fragile people who today have a high mortality risk “. This was underlined by Filippo Anelli, president of the Federation of Medical Orders (Fnomceo), taking stock of the epidemiological situation in Italy and the next steps to be taken in the anti-Covid strategy.

Anelli also reminds us that the battle against the pandemic “cannot be resolved with only the measures taken by Italy, but a common commitment of all countries coordinated by the WHO is necessary”.