There are seven subvariants of Omicron monitored by the World Health Organization (WHO): BF.7 (BA.5 + R346T mutation); BQ.1 called ‘Cerberus’ (including BQ.1.1); BA.2.75 called ‘Centaurus’; CH.1.1 called ‘Orthrus’ (BA.2.75 + mutations L452R, F486S); XBB called ‘Gryphon’ (BA.2.10.1 and recombinant BA.2.75); XBB.1.5 this ‘Kraken’ e XBF called ‘Bythos’ (BA.5.2.3 and recombinant BA.2.75.3). These subvariants, according to the WHO, have a “transmission advantage” compared to the others in circulation.

«No additional risk» XBF is a “new entry”, which in the latest WHO report represented 1.2% of all deposited sequences (it has been identified in 46 countries, including Italy). The most common was XBB.1.5 (32.6% of sequences), followed by Omicron BA.5 and its sub-lineages (31.8%). In Italy, between January and February, the spread of CH.1.1 e XBB.1.5. “Currently available information does not suggest that XBB.1.5 presents additional public health risks compared to other Omicron-descended lineages,” the paper reads.