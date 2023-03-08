Late last week, Tango Gameworks and Bethesda Softworks Hi-Fi Rush has more than 2 million players “target=”_blank”>revealed that Hi-Fi Rush has attracted more than 2 million players after only two months on the market – despite the fact that It didn’t get any hype at all because it was on Xbox and Bethesda Developer_Direct in January.

Apparently, they were so happy with the achievement that they felt a simple tweet about the milestone wasn’t enough. So we’ve now got three infographics that tell us a lot about how we play games.

Is there anything in particular that surprised you? Also, don’t forget to check out the review for this gem, which is out now for PC and Xbox Series S/X (and is also included in Game Pass).