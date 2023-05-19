Covid: WHO, update vaccines to new variants – Medicine

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 19 – The currently approved vaccines against Covid “continue to provide substantial protection against serious illness and death, which is the primary goal of Covid vaccination” and must continue to be used. “Protection against symptomatic disease is limited and less lasting and – therefore – new formulations of Covid vaccines are needed to improve protection against symptomatic disease”. This is what the WHO technical advisory group on the composition of vaccines against Covid (TAG-CO-VAC) claims.



In the fourth year of the pandemic, WHO underlines, there is “a high seroprevalence in the world population following vaccination and/or infection, and the immunological profiles against Sars-CoV-2 are highly heterogeneous”.



As of May 2023, “XBB.1 descendant lineages are currently predominant globally (i.e., XBB.1.5, XBB.1.16, XBB.1.9). Descendant lineages of the XBB, including XBB.1.5 and XBB.1.16, are highly immuno evasive, with XBB.1.5 being one of the SARS-CoV-2 variants with the greatest extent of immune evasion by neutralizing antibodies to date.” (HANDLE).

