Beginning of summer celebrations Greek sandals

Items from the greek sandals website and inspiration photos from their Instagram

The summer I want and need takes place on Instagram, on the Greek Sandals website and store.
I love that they send me to a space that is based on my shades of white, sand, brown, blue and yellow – almost without green – and make it look like something I want to be a part of.
And since summer can’t really officially start without a discount code for Griek Sandals, here it is:
15% discount on the sandals and other leather goods with the code SHELLY2023 until Thursday, 5/25 at midnight.
The code is only valid on the website.

I don’t plan to interfere in the elections, but after years of close monitoring, this is my winning trio at the moment:

The most beautiful: Model EVE for those looking for a minimalistic effect. Wear it with a moon dress or jeans and a moon shirt.
The most elegant: YAEL model for those looking for a model to plow on. Flip flops that will also look good at work. I like them best with a black dress. And they are comfortable too.
The most convenient: TSIDON model The model that wins the title of “the most comfortable” (the Canaan model is also very comfortable). Serving suggestion: Try them with light jeans and a white linen shirt.

A stop to refresh and try to catch the summer energy of Salome and Sandra at the store in Gordon on a Shabbat day especially this week:
Here you can see all kinds of new things that landed in the store this summer (for example: sunglasses).

Sandals, a small bag (I hope you understand what I did here), a bracelet with a pearl, sunglasses from Italy, a guide to Marseille, an air conditioner at 21 degrees and we are ready for summer.

Once upon a poolside
Underneath the lights

