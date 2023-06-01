Cranberry: the many benefits of this small fruit

Il cranberry, is a small fruit with a rounded shape, an intense red color and a sour taste. This delicious fruit is valued not only for its unique taste, but also for its health-promoting properties. In this article, we’ll explore the nutritional properties of cranberries and how they can contribute to our overall well-being.

Cranberry: A rich source of antioxidants

Il cranberry has an excellent concentration of antioxidants. Antioxidants are substances that help fight free radicals in our bodies, unstable molecules that can damage cells and contribute to the development of chronic diseases, such as cancer and heart disease. Cranberries are particularly rich in anthocyanins, a class of antioxidants that gives them their characteristic deep red color. Juices may allow you to take more polyphenols, but they have lower fiber content and higher sugar content.

According to a study published in the journal Nutrients, regular consumption of cranberry could help reduce the risk of chronic diseases thanks to its powerful antioxidant action, protecting against the decline of cognitive functions. Cranberry supplementation could offer this benefit to obese people preluding to cognitive decline. Additionally, some studies suggest that anthocyanins may have anti-inflammatory and protective effects for the cardiovascular system.

Health benefits of cranberry

In addition to their high concentration of antioxidants, cranberries offer a number of other health benefits. Here are some of the main ones:

Urinary Tract Health: Promising results have been obtained regarding the antibacterial effect of anthocyanins against strains of Escherichia coli, which usually causes urinary tract infections. However, this effect also needs to be tested on other pathogens associated with urinary tract infections. Cranberries are currently recommended for relieving symptoms of urinary tract infections, however their efficacy in preventing UTIs or any protective effect has not yet been demonstrated.

Heart Health: Research suggests that regular consumption of cranberries can help maintain good heart health. The antioxidants found in cranberries can reduce inflammation in the arteries and improve blood circulation, thereby reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Brain Health: Some preliminary studies indicate that cranberries may have positive effects on the brain and memory. Compounds in cranberry appear to have neuroprotective properties and may help improve cognitive function, particularly in older people.

Ways to consume cranberry

There are several ways to include the cranberry in our daily diet:

Fresh fruit: Consuming fresh cranberries is a simple and tasty way to benefit from their nourishing properties. They can be eaten on their own, added to fruit salads, smoothies or salads.

Juices and drinks: Cranberries are also available in the form of juices and drinks. However, it's important to pay attention to labels and look for cranberry products that are free from added sugar.

Food supplements: For those who wish to benefit from the properties of cranberry in a more concentrated way, food supplements based on cranberry extract are available. Before starting any type of supplement, it is always advisable to consult a healthcare professional.

Conclusion

Il cranberry it is a small fruit with numerous properties. Thanks to its high antioxidant content, it is a food to include in our daily diet, an ally for cardiovascular health and for our brain.

