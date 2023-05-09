Create a small water point in the garden: design ideas

Although this is not always easy when space is limited, there are a few ways to create a small water feature in the garden. Many people try to make their outdoor spaces as comfortable and beautiful as possible to enjoy their time outdoors. When it gets warmer outside, a garden pond, water feature, fountain or other element of a water garden is transformed into a stress relief hub. This could also prompt you to upgrade even the last available area with a small water feature in the garden. Here are some suggestions and tips that can help you with garden design.

How can every place be turned into a small water point in the garden?

Not everyone is lucky enough to enjoy a spacious backyard. Additionally, even a few outdoor spaces can offer the combination of soothing sound, color, texture and even wildlife habitat. However, this would certainly be possible in a backyard or small home garden by adding a mini watering hole. Wherever there is water, a small-format water garden can be created accordingly. You even have a few variants available, ranging from a pond to a small basin to simple bird baths or planted containers.

In such garden design, the first step is to choose a suitable place for the corresponding small water point in the garden. Even if there is no water there, you can dig a hole in the garden soil and create water features using recycled materials. However, when creating a small outdoor water garden, there are other factors to consider. Some of these are, of course, the size of your courtyard or garden area, your budget and the possible maintenance intensity of your future system. You may also need to seek advice from a landscape designer to avoid making mistakes. Otherwise, you can get inspiration from the following ideas to choose the best variant for your needs.

Create mini water gardens in containers

If space is limited, you can still design a small water point in the garden. Larger vessels are suitable for this, which you can equip with a pump to create a compact water garden. This is a low-maintenance option that still lets you enjoy soothing sounds and beautiful accents in a small footprint. For this, it is best to choose a waterproof and spacious container that can also hold the desired plants. In addition, you can even add fish to such mini water gardens, as long as there is a pump to oxygenate the water.

Decorative water basin as a small water point in the garden

Pools of water are just as good for small outdoor spaces and can resemble bird baths or even waterfalls. Most commonly, these are decorative bowls designed to catch water dripping or pouring from a nearby sink. This creates pleasant rippling sounds that are suitable, for example, as a background for meditation or simply for relaxing. In addition, such small pools can be made of a variety of materials, such as copper, aluminum, stone or wood. Bamboo is also a popular and common choice that follows the concept of Asian aesthetics.

Opting for a compact outdoor rock garden

With rock gardens, you can choose from different sizes, shapes, and colors of rocks and boulders to accent an outdoor space. Not only the natural look of the rock, but also the calming effect of the water emphasize the beauty of such a water point. With some compact planting near the rock garden, you will be able to spruce it up further. You can also opt for either natural or artificial stones, with the latter requiring less maintenance. Otherwise, soil and light conditions are also factors to consider when adding plants to your rock garden.

Design a small water point in the garden as a watercourse or fountain

There are numerous options available to you when you want to create outdoor water fountains. It is only important to plan the available space well in advance. In addition, fountains come in many shapes and sizes. You can also use a simple sourcestone as a base, or use stone slabs and walls for waterfalls. This allows you to create decorative elements of any shape outdoors.

Various materials such as copper, concrete, brass and stainless steel are also suitable for such variants. Thus you set accents in your garden, yard or on a terrace. You can even put them in an outdoor pond. Although fountains can be a great addition to your landscape, they shouldn’t overwhelm your space.

Create a small garden pond

Regardless of whether you create a large or small water feature in the garden as a pond, the location is crucial. You should also assess surrounding conditions to ensure the pond is not getting too much sun or shade. Ideally, this should get 4 to 6 hours of sunlight during the day so that the water in the pond remains clean and free of algae. This is also an important factor if you plan to add pond fish or pond plants. In addition, the location of the pond should not be exposed to runoff rainwater, so as not to affect its ecosystem.

Water features integrated into stairs as a small water point in the garden

Last but not least, this is a trendy and innovative way to create water features in a limited space. This involves incorporating a hidden waterfall or spout somewhere at the top of your stairs or in the middle of a paved walkway. This could also be a boulder sitting in a shallow pool. This is via a water source that runs down the walkway or stairs and connects to a small reservoir at the bottom of the stairs. This allows the water to flow down and create a unique atmosphere in the garden area. With the right lighting, you can further enhance the effect in the evening to impress your guests even more.