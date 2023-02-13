Home Health Crohn’s disease, Danese (Irccs San Raffaele): “Nutrition is fundamental”
Health

Crohn’s disease, Danese (Irccs San Raffaele): “Nutrition is fundamental”

by admin
Crohn’s disease, Danese (Irccs San Raffaele): “Nutrition is fundamental”

(beraking latest news) – The San Raffaele hospital in Milan hosted the meeting “New frontiers in the pharmacological treatment of IBDs” organized in collaboration with the AMICI Onlus patient association and with the unconditional support of Nestlé Health Science. Professor Silvio Danese, Director of the Gastroenterology and Digestive Endoscopy Unit IRCCS San Raffaele Hospital, explains the importance of nutrition in the management of these pathologies.

See also  Are there pathological liars? How to recognize them (and help them)? - breaking latest news

You may also like

Chocolate not to eat, here’s which hurts the...

Internal tampons: how to insert them correctly, which...

Differentiated autonomy in healthcare: why we must oppose...

App calculates cardiovascular risk at ten years –...

Lazio and Lombardy elections. Decision desk Quorum: Rocca...

Always cold hands and feet: when to worry

Declaration responsible for the start of the activity...

What are all the effects of pollution on...

Medicine 2023, stop the increase in places. And...

Gambling, the first No slot regulation in Benevento...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy