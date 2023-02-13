(beraking latest news) – The San Raffaele hospital in Milan hosted the meeting “New frontiers in the pharmacological treatment of IBDs” organized in collaboration with the AMICI Onlus patient association and with the unconditional support of Nestlé Health Science. Professor Silvio Danese, Director of the Gastroenterology and Digestive Endoscopy Unit IRCCS San Raffaele Hospital, explains the importance of nutrition in the management of these pathologies.