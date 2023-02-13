Home Entertainment Fuels, diesel is once again cheaper than petrol. Here because
Entertainment

Fuels, diesel is once again cheaper than petrol. Here because

by admin
Fuels, diesel is once again cheaper than petrol. Here because

ROME – Diesel is once again cheaper than petrol. The change in trend observed in recent days in many plants is now also evident in the national averages of the prices charged. For the first time since the end of August the average prices of diesel in self-service and serviced mode are in fact lower than those of petrol. Why? Thanks to a more marked decline in diesel, which continued over the weekend also with an intervention last Saturday by Tamoil on the recommended price of the product (-1 cent).

Based on the elaboration of Quotidiano Energia of the data communicated by the managers to the Mimit price observatory, updated at 8 am on 12 February, the average price of petrol – in self-service mode – is 1.864 euro/litre (1.867 on Friday), with the various brands between: 1.859 and 1.872 euro/litre (no logo 1.863).

Instead, the average price of diesel self is: 1.857 euro/litre (against 1.869), with the companies between 1.847 and 1.872 euro/litre (no logo 1.854). On petrol served, the average price charged is 2.006 euro/litre (2.009 the value on Friday) with colored systems with prices between 1.948 and 2.074 euro/litre (no logo 1.915). The average diesel served is 2.000 euro/litre (against 2.012), with the companies’ points of sale with average prices between 1.934 and 2.056 euro/litre (no logo 1.906).

We will see if the trend will be confirmed in the coming days.

See also  The Dragon Boat Festival scenic spot tickets are super value buy Baidu map to help you travel freely and preferentially_TOM News

You may also like

This Thursday Live: The Secret of DPA Handheld...

Best online offshore casinos for Canadians

The love movie “Sadness That Cannot Weep” releases...

Veermer: the earring of the famous “Girl” is...

Singer-songwriter Ye Xier presents a new album premiere...

Vermeer: ​​in Amsterdam an exhibition that makes “history”

Supreme 2023 Spring/Summer Collection “Accessories” Completely Open |...

Audemars Piguet invests in growth: increased production, a...

Boiler Room x PAM Release New Joint Capsule...

Old Hu Lunjian | Using drug-related actors to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy