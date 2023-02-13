ROME – Diesel is once again cheaper than petrol. The change in trend observed in recent days in many plants is now also evident in the national averages of the prices charged. For the first time since the end of August the average prices of diesel in self-service and serviced mode are in fact lower than those of petrol. Why? Thanks to a more marked decline in diesel, which continued over the weekend also with an intervention last Saturday by Tamoil on the recommended price of the product (-1 cent).

Based on the elaboration of Quotidiano Energia of the data communicated by the managers to the Mimit price observatory, updated at 8 am on 12 February, the average price of petrol – in self-service mode – is 1.864 euro/litre (1.867 on Friday), with the various brands between: 1.859 and 1.872 euro/litre (no logo 1.863).

Instead, the average price of diesel self is: 1.857 euro/litre (against 1.869), with the companies between 1.847 and 1.872 euro/litre (no logo 1.854). On petrol served, the average price charged is 2.006 euro/litre (2.009 the value on Friday) with colored systems with prices between 1.948 and 2.074 euro/litre (no logo 1.915). The average diesel served is 2.000 euro/litre (against 2.012), with the companies’ points of sale with average prices between 1.934 and 2.056 euro/litre (no logo 1.906).

We will see if the trend will be confirmed in the coming days.