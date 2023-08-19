Cutting clematis: Which ones require pruning? | > – Guide – Garden

Status: 19.08.2023 00:01

In order for clematis to form many flowers, some varieties require pruning. When is the right time and how often are they cut? An overview of the different cutting groups.

Clematis, also known as clematis, is one of the most beautiful climbing plants and grows in many gardens. There are countless varieties with very different flower colors and sizes. Their demands on a pruning are also very different. The easiest way is to find out exactly what you are looking for at the time of purchase. The plant label often also provides information. Clematis can be divided into three pruning groups for rough orientation. Important clues for this are the timing and frequency of flowering.

Pruning Group 1: Clematis that should be pruned infrequently

Many early-blooming clematis varieties don’t need annual pruning.

Types or varieties of this cutting group do not have to be cut annually. These clematis are early flowering varieties, the flowers of which usually appear in April and May. Clematis in this group are so-called old-growth bloomers, which means they form their flowers on older shoots. These include the alpine clematis (Clematis alpina), the large-flowered clematis (Clematis macropetala) and native wild species. After a few years, it can of course still be the case that the clematis has become bald or needs to be rejuvenated. In this case, the right time to cut back is after flowering, i.e. in May or June. Important: Clematis in this group must not be cut back radically. Individual side shoots that do not form flowers can be removed. A woody main shoot can also be cut off near the base for rejuvenation.

Pruning Group 2: Clematis that need light pruning

Many large-flowered hybrids flower twice a year and are also cut twice a year.

Clematis from this pruning group flower twice a year and are also pruned twice. These include so-called hybrids, which are special crosses with large, mostly double flowers. Popular varieties include “Dr. Ruppel” and “Barbara Jackmann”. The flowering period is in May/June and August/September. In late autumn (November or December) or early spring, the shoots are shortened by a good third. A frost-free, non-sunny day is best. After the main flowering in summer, the shoots are slightly shortened. The cut is made under the first pair of leaves below the flower. This also removes faded flowers and seeds. The pruning in this group is necessary so that the plants sprout vigorously and form many flowers.

Pruning Group 3: Clematis that are heavily pruned

Many clematis that bloom in summer are cut back vigorously every year.

For clematis of this cutting group, a strong pruning is necessary. Plants in this group flower from about July to autumn and form their flowers on new shoots. The so-called new wood bloomers include, for example, the Italian clematis (Clematis viticella). Plants in this cutting group are cut back to around 30 centimeters every year in November/December or in early spring. This pruning group also includes some hybrids and perennial clematis such as Clematis integrifolia of the “Arabella” variety. Perennial Clematis can also be planted in a bucket.

Pruning for all clematis varieties: the planting cut

When planting newly purchased clematis, a so-called plant cut is recommended. To facilitate rooting, the plants are pruned back generously to about 30 to 50 centimeters, regardless of any buds and flowers. This pruning measure ensures branching of the plant.

