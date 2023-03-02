Home Health Cyclone Mourinho does not subside: two rounds of stops, fines and appeals. Waiting for the prosecution
Cyclone Mourinho does not subside: two rounds of stops, fines and appeals. Waiting for the prosecution

In the stands against Juventus and against Sassuolo. After the clash between Jose Mourinho and the referee Marco Serra – engaged as fourth official during Cremonese-Roma – and the consequent expulsion of the Special One, in fact the decision of the Sports Judge arrived during the day and suspended the Portuguese coach for two days of the championship. The motivation? It comes directly from the official scoresheet: “For having, in the 2nd minute of the second half, vehemently and provocatively contested an arbitration decision, reiterating this behavior at the time of the expulsion order; for having also, at the end of the match, entering, albeit authorised, in the referee dressing room addressed to the Fourth Official, seriously offensive expressions and inferences”. For the Special One also a fine of 10 thousand euros.

Appeal. Rome’s management has already decided to appeal to the Federal Prosecutor’s Office, aiming for a reduction of the sentence that will allow Mourinho to be on the bench in the match against Sassuolo on 12 March. In the meantime, the public prosecutor’s office has opened a file to clarify the episode that led to the coach being removed from the bench. In the next few hours, both the Giallorossi coach and the fourth official of the match, Marco Serra, will be heard.

