The therapeutic use of the drug also in the phase following a stroke

Citicolina DAY was held in Genoa, an international scientific appointment which involved the leading geriatricians and neurologists in cognitive decline and dementia with a common goal: the multidisciplinary management and new therapeutic approaches of citicoline in patients suffering from neurodegenerative diseases.

If we talk about neuroprotection, citicoline is undoubtedly recognized for its unique mechanism of action but above all for its experimental and clinical evidence. Citicoline is, in fact, a physiological precursor of acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter involved in the regulation of synaptic plasticity and neuronal transmission which is the basis of the elaboration of critical thinking, visual, auditory and spatial memory.

In fact, citicoline has already proved effective in combination therapies against cognitive impairment









