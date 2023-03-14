Home Health CYTICOLINE FOR COGNITIVE IMPAIRMENT Neurology
Health

CYTICOLINE FOR COGNITIVE IMPAIRMENT Neurology

by admin

The therapeutic use of the drug also in the phase following a stroke

Citicolina DAY was held in Genoa, an international scientific appointment which involved the leading geriatricians and neurologists in cognitive decline and dementia with a common goal: the multidisciplinary management and new therapeutic approaches of citicoline in patients suffering from neurodegenerative diseases.
If we talk about neuroprotection, citicoline is undoubtedly recognized for its unique mechanism of action but above all for its experimental and clinical evidence. Citicoline is, in fact, a physiological precursor of acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter involved in the regulation of synaptic plasticity and neuronal transmission which is the basis of the elaboration of critical thinking, visual, auditory and spatial memory.
â€œIn fact, citicoline has already proved effective in combination therapies against cognitive impairment … (Continue) read the 2nd page



Keywords |

citicolina,

ictus,

neuronale,

See also  How is Parmesan made? The enzyme that causes discussion

You may also like

Production of drugs: The silence of the pharmaceutical...

A great new benefit of the Mediterranean diet...

Rare and aggressive blood cancer, first and only...

Between impossible diets and “all you can eat”...

Covid vaccines: the most common serious side effects...

Laura Pausini marries Paolo Carta – People

I BRING – Greetings – News – USA

80 years as walking to keep fit

Breast cancer, breakthrough: here’s how to prevent recurrence...

Electronic cigarettes “help people stop smoking traditional ones”:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy