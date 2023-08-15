DAAB Online Allergy Days 2023 | HEALTH ADHOC

Moenchengladbach – The German Allergy and Asthma Association (DAAB) is committed to the Online Allergy Days 2023 for education and medically proven allergy knowledge for those affected. Under the motto “Kids & Teens with allergies & Co.” we offer webinars, podcasts and lectures. Registration is now possible free of charge at www.allergietag-online.de.

Allergies are on the rise, especially in children, but they are not always recognized and treated early enough. From September 4th to 7th, the DAAB will provide information on various types of allergies, triggers and current treatment options with numerous webinars, lectures, podcasts and video talks as part of the online allergy days.

Interested parties and families with affected children who suffer from allergies, anaphylaxis, neurodermatitis, urticaria or food intolerances receive up-to-date, medically proven allergy knowledge from outstanding doctors and can thus better deal with their illness and possible treatment options. Understanding allergic diseases and answering personal questions not only supports those affected in making decisions about their therapy options – it also has a high probability of having a positive effect on later compliance, therapy adherence and thus a better quality of life.

From 4th to 7th September 2023, 14 contributions in different formats such as interviews, webinars, podcasts and online talks will be shown over 4 days. For registered visitors, the posts are visible for 5 days. Registration is now possible free of charge at www.allergietag-online.de. Registered participants receive additional free information material and workbooks for their own work.

Each day has a specific motto. By the way: DAAB members (www.daab.de/daab/instrumente-were/) have the option of viewing the posts in the online members’ area (www.daab-members’ area.de/) afterwards.

Monday, September 4th, 2023 Allergies from AZ

Tuesday September 5th, 2023 Urticaria/nettle rash: A disease with many faces

Wednesday 9/6/20223 Kids & Teens Food allergies & anaphylaxis

Thursday September 7th, 2023 Modern neurodermatitis therapy

Save the Date- more allergy days with exciting posts:

Allergy days fact check allergy & Co.: November 13th – 19th, 2023

About the German Allergy and Asthma Association (DAAB)

The German Allergy and Asthma Association (DAAB) is the oldest (since 1897) and largest patient and consumer protection association for children and adults with allergies, asthma, urticaria and neurodermatitis. Our commitment also includes individual advice and independent, unbureaucratic commitment to members and those seeking advice.

We have extensive information and tips on nutritional issues as well as on many other allergy, respiratory and skin issues. You can also find useful information on the DAAB website (www.daab.de).

