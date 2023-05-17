Home » DANGEROUS TINNITUS WHEN PERSISTENT Otorhinolaryngology
DANGEROUS TINNITUS WHEN PERSISTENT Otorhinolaryngology

It is necessary to intervene immediately in order not to aggravate the problem

Tinnitus affects many people, each of us in life may have the opportunity to suffer from it for a period of time.
â€œThe perception of hearing a sound that is not actually present is a very common event and everyone has experienced it at least once. 750 million people suffer from it worldwide. But beware of neurodegenerative diseases that have tinnitus as a symptom”.
This was stated by Arianna di Stadio, professor of Otorhinolaryngology at the University of Catania and honorary researcher at the Neuroinflammation Laboratory of Queen Square Neurology in London, on the occasion of World Hearing Day.
“The perception of sounds and voice is a complex process that begins in the ear. Once the cells of the ear are stimulated by a sound, such as a horn, they move, generating a nerve impulse that reaches the brain where the horn is then … (Continued) read the 2nd page


