Home Health Daniele Dal Moro’s resentment against Edoardo Donnamaria – Big Brother VIP
Health

Daniele Dal Moro’s resentment against Edoardo Donnamaria – Big Brother VIP

by admin
Daniele Dal Moro’s resentment against Edoardo Donnamaria – Big Brother VIP

On the veranda, just before lunch, Daniele Dal Moro he vents by talking about the tensions with his adventure partner Edoardo Donnamariaaccusing him of being immature and very provocative towards her.

The speaker, in the episode, had accused him of being one of the most ‘rosiconi’ competitors of the House, thus causing a strong and heated argument between them.

Furthermore, the tension was also accentuated by a comment from the entrepreneur who, after seeing the clip of Edoardo with Nicole Murgiacalled it disrespectful to his sweetheart.

Daniele is very annoyed with his partner, he declares that he has always seen him as an excellent friend and a person he can trust, but that this esteem and affection, from his point of view, has never been reciprocated. “He doesn’t give a damn about me” he said in the episode, addressing his partner.

The VIP, continuing, says that despite the arguments, he has nothing personal towards the speaker, “I’m not targeting him” he points out by putting the record straight, but is keen to say that he needed to vent his vision to prevent the situation between them from reaching a point of no return.

How will Daniele handle the situation? Will he decide to address the bad moods with the person concerned?

See also  "You have behaved shockingly and gravely." Here's what's happening

You may also like

Italy and Japan are the countries with the...

BIOMET ORTHOPAEDICS LLC – VANGUARD® KNEE SYSTEM, POSTERIOR...

Whole Wheat Bread, Glycemic Index and Calories: Is...

OLYMPUS MEDICAL SYSTEM CORPORATION – SINGLE USE ROTATABLE...

ethnic catering, 3 tons of food seized and...

Brain death will be declared for the 17-year-old...

Avoid the onset of dementia? The 7 habits...

Researchers feed mice Coca-Cola and Pepsi and a...

Mastopexy and mammaplasty, the postpartum remedies for new...

here’s which one. The study in Nature

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy