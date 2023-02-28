On the veranda, just before lunch, Daniele Dal Moro he vents by talking about the tensions with his adventure partner Edoardo Donnamariaaccusing him of being immature and very provocative towards her.

The speaker, in the episode, had accused him of being one of the most ‘rosiconi’ competitors of the House, thus causing a strong and heated argument between them.

Furthermore, the tension was also accentuated by a comment from the entrepreneur who, after seeing the clip of Edoardo with Nicole Murgiacalled it disrespectful to his sweetheart.

Daniele is very annoyed with his partner, he declares that he has always seen him as an excellent friend and a person he can trust, but that this esteem and affection, from his point of view, has never been reciprocated. “He doesn’t give a damn about me” he said in the episode, addressing his partner.

The VIP, continuing, says that despite the arguments, he has nothing personal towards the speaker, “I’m not targeting him” he points out by putting the record straight, but is keen to say that he needed to vent his vision to prevent the situation between them from reaching a point of no return.

How will Daniele handle the situation? Will he decide to address the bad moods with the person concerned?