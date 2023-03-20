Dante Genomics

New York, March 20, 2023 (Reuters) /PRNewswire/

Dante Genomics, a global leader in genomics and precision medicine, today launched the beta version of Avanti, its proprietary B2B software for variant interpretation and reporting at scale. Avanti provides clinicians, geneticists, and researchers with plug-and-play web-based software that generates reports for whole genomes, whole exomes, target panels, and other NGS datasets in parallel in less than five minutes.

Any genomics expert can register and start generating reports in minutes at:

https://avanti.dantegenomics.com

Avanti uses VCF or FASTQ files as inputs and sends complete reports across a variety of clinical areas in parallel in just minutes. Avanti software is platform independent, meaning Avanti delivers genomic reporting and enhances the genomic offering of physicians and researchers, no matter what sequencers are used.

Key features include:

Sign up in minutes and create your first report

Plug-and-Play:

a catalog of 125 reports

secondary and tertiary analysis

reports generated in parallel in less than 5 minutes

advanced trio and population analysis available

supports GRCh37 and GRCh38 references in VCF files

extended set of APIs

no integration required up and running in 3 minutes

transparent pricing, no license fees

No prior knowledge of bioinformatics or computer science required

Compatible with Illumina, PacBio, Oxford Nanopore, Complete Genomics/MGI, Element and Ultima datasets

“We built our Avanti software to bring speed and precision at scale to the Dante team, and given the success we’ve seen internally, we’ve decided to make it available externally. With Avanti, clinicians and researchers get the software they need to improve their genomic interpretation,” said Andrea Riposati, CEO of Dante Genomics Bioinformatics knowledge We’ve developed plug-and-play software that gets genomics and healthcare professionals up and running in minutes and gives us the speed and scalability that we at Dante Genomics use for interpreting complex whole-genome sequences at scale.”

Avanti software uses the raw data output from any sequencer as input to create genome reports with clinical value and actionable medical insights.

About Dante Genomics

Dante Genomics is a global genomic information company developing and commercializing a new class of transformative applications for health and longevity based on whole genome sequencing and software. The company uses its platform to provide better patient outcomes, prevention, improved diagnostics and personalized medicine. The company’s assets include one of the largest private research-consent genome databases, proprietary software designed to unleash the power of genomic data at scale, and proprietary processes that enable an industrial approach to genome sequencing.

Original content by: Dante Genomics, transmitted by news aktuell