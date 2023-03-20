.

Berlin (German news agency) – Despite record inflation, the state is currently having to accept significant losses in tax revenue. Overall, 4.1 percent less flowed into federal and state coffers in February than in the same month last year.

The main reason for this was tax relief such as the increase in the basic allowance and the shift in the basic tariff values ​​through the Inflation Compensation Act, as well as the temporary reduction in the sales tax rates on gas and district heating, according to the new monthly report of the Federal Ministry of Finance, which will be published on Tuesday. Revenue from federal taxes rose by 5.7 percent due to insurance and tobacco tax, while revenue from state taxes was down 28.2 percent on the same month last year, in particular due to the decline in revenue from the two largest state taxes, real estate transfer tax and inheritance tax. In January, tax revenue was still up, but the cumulative figure for the first two months of the year was still 1.8 percent down on the same period last year.

