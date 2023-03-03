news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 03 – Several scientific studies underline the role of the Mediterranean diet, which has pasta as a symbolic food, in preventing overweight and obesity.



In particular, Mediterranean dishes based on pasta and other low glycemic index foods can help control blood sugar and weight, especially in overweight people.



On the occasion of World Obesity Day (March 4) the World Obesity Federation recalls Barilla in underlining that since 2010 the nutritional profile of almost 500 products has improved. A commitment also developed with Giocampus and sì.Mediterraneo, educational projects to learn about correct eating lifestyles in schools and in the workplace which involved 20,000 children and all Barilla People around the world.



According to projections released on the eve of World Obesity Day (March 4) by the World Obesity Federation, by 2035 more than half of the world‘s population will be overweight or obese, with an economic impact of over 4 trillion dollars worldwide. ‘year. If it is true that “globesity” is contrasted with correct food choices and an active lifestyle, science shows that pasta and the Mediterranean diet are a valid solution to combat and prevent it, even at the table. Research by the University of Parma, published in the scientific journal Nutrition, Metabolism & Cardiovascular Diseases, has shown that a low-calorie diet in line with the principles of the Mediterranean Diet and with pasta at the center is effective for achieving and maintaining weight reduction . (HANDLE).

