Although we know how dangerous UV radiation is for the skin, we usually only use products with a sun protection factor on sunny days or in summer. In order to counteract sunburn, pigment spots and premature skin aging on the face, a day cream with SPF makes a lot of sense. Or?

While UVB rays cause dangerous sunburn, UVA rays can age the skin faster and promote wrinkles. In addition, both types of radiation (in the worst case) can cause skin cancer. It is all the more important to protect the skin from the sun – especially on the face, as this is where the rays are most often exposed. Even on cloudy days when there is no sunbeam on the horizon. This should be possible with a day cream that contains a sun protection factor. According to Stiftung Warentest, however, many brands do not keep what they promise. The consumer organization tested eleven products. The results were published in March 2021.

Stiftung Warentest tests day creams with SPF



In the test, expensive brands were scrutinized as well as cheap products from the drugstore. Among other things, the moisture content (for the skin), the application, the skin feel and of course the UV protection were evaluated – i.e. whether this was maintained. It turned out that five day creams were defective. The expensive products in particular failed the test. On the other hand, only four items received the grade “good”, almost all of them from the low-price segment, and the grade “satisfactory” was still given to two. As test winner The test series resulted in a moisturizing day cream with SPF 15 from Balea for normal and combination skin, which dm is available.

Day cream with SPF: These products are “good”



Among the four products that received the grade “good” according to Stiftung Warentest, there are – in addition to the test winner – the following:

2nd place: day cream with SPF from Nivea

According to the manufacturer, the Day cream from Nivea for normal and combination skin. It contains vitamin E and antioxidants, is intended to moisturize the skin for up to 24 hours and – thanks to SPF 15 – protect the face from premature skin aging (caused by the sun). Stiftung Warentest awarded the grade for this product “gut” (1,9). The promised UV protection and moisture enrichment particularly stood out in the test.

3rd place: Day cream with SPF 15 from The Body Shop

Also with the overall grade “gut” (2,1) the aloe was evaluated Body Shop day cream. According to the manufacturer, it is suitable for sensitive skin types. According to the product test, the sun protection factor keeps what it promises – this also applies to the moisture enrichment, application and skin feel. Compared to the first-place winners, however, the product is significantly more expensive to buy, which could certainly put off one or the other.

4th place: Day cream with SPF 20 from Yves Rocher

According to Stiftung Warentest, the day cream from Yves Rocher also has “gut” (2,5) cut off. According to the manufacturer, it is suitable for normal and combination skin and has a higher sun protection factor than the first three places. In addition to the SPF, the skin feel was also rated positively. In return, the moisture enrichment was only rated as satisfactory. All in all, a solid fourth place for the day cream.

Source: Stiftung Warentest

Source: Stiftung Warentest

