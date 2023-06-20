De Laurentiis is ready to free Giuntoli for Juventus

CLOSE ACCORD

The blue president will dictate his conditions, especially economic ones, but the transfer of the ds to the black and whites seems to have been unblocked: the decisive match is coming soon

The absence of has not gone unnoticed Cristiano Giuntoli at the presentation by Rudi Garcia as the new coach of the Napoli champion of Italy. For weeks there has been talk of his agreement with the Juventus to take up the position of sporting director, but so far no impediment has come from Aurelio De Laurentiis. The Azzurri president maintained the utmost secrecy on the matter and did not want to go into the merits on the occasion of the French coach’s first official outing.

An important signal that opens the possible farewell of Giuntoli a year before the expiry of the contract. AdL, in fact, seems willing to give the green light to the ds, who could soon move to Turin, where in the meantime they have already extended the contract

Giovanni Manna until 2025 with the task of dealing with the black and white market. Waiting for Giuntoli to arrive.

In the coming days there will be a meeting that could definitively unblock the situation. De Laurentiis will set his conditions, above all economic. Giuntoli for his part seems ready to give up around 4 million euros in arrears, salary and bonuses in order to start his adventure at Juve and start the new course.

