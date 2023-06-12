Dead Francesco Nuti, the broken career of a talented artist

He died in Rome Francis Nuti, was 68 years old, had long been away from the scene for health reasons but still remains one of the most popular and loved faces of Italian cinema and entertainment. This was announced by his daughter Ginevra together with the family members who sincerely thank the health personnel and all those who have treated the actor in the long term of the disease, in particular the staff of Villa Verde in Rome. The date and place of the funeral will be announced in the coming hours. The same family asks that the moment of great pain be respected and for this reason they will not issue statements.

Brilliant and surreal comedies

Nuti gave life to characters characterized by a marked dialectal cadence, who played on the attempt to regain possession of the dominant role within the couple. His brilliant comedies with a slightly surreal tone had an astonishing success in the 80s thanks to films such as Me, Clare and the Dark, Casablanca, Casablanca, It’s all heaven’s fault, Bewitched, Caruso Pascoski (from a Polish father), Willy Signori and I come from afaruntil Women in skirtsa successful film that broke all box office records in the 1991/92 season, marking the most successful moment in Nuti’s career, who was the screenwriter, director and leading actor of that film alongside the beautiful Carole Bouquet.







Francesco Nuti and Clarissa Burt (frame)

The beginnings

Born in Florence on May 17, 1955, Francesco Nuti made his debut as an amateur actor while still a student, writing his own monologues. He was noticed by Alexander Welcome e Athena Cenci who wanted him in the group The Giancattiand just directed by Benvenuti worked for the first time in the cinema in West of Donald (1981), reinterpretation of the comic repertoire of the Tuscan trio.

Success on TV

Abandoned the trio, with whom he had ventured into cabaret and had participated in successful television programs, such as, for example, non-stop (1977-78) by the director Enzo Trapani are Rai 1he began his solo career taking part, as a screenwriter and protagonist, in some films directed by Maurice Ponzi.







Francesco Nuti with Ornella Muti (frame)

Actor for Ponzi

Directed by Ponzi, he acted in three films that highlighted his particular comedy: Madonna what a silence it is tonight (1982), in which he revived the character of the film Welcome and which made him popular also thanks to the song Pear shaped puppe; Me, Clare and the Darkcon Giuliana De Sio, for which he has earned particular acclaim; And are happy (1983). There are three films that gave him great fame: especially the role of Francis Picciolipresent in the second title, with which he won the Donatello’s David and the Silver ribbon as best leading actor.

The debut behind the camera

In the wake of the success achieved, Nuti therefore also made his directorial debut, confirming the bittersweet tones of his comic vein, with Casablanca Casablanca (1985), still next to Giuliana De Sio, who gave him the second David di Donatello; the film, loosely based on the classic Casablancaof 1942, of Michael Curtizcontinues the story of Me, Clare and the Darkmaking fun of the quarrels of a couple in crisis.







Francesco Nuti in Sanremo (frame)

Always an interpreter of his films, and often the author of the screenplay, Nuti remained faithful to a delicate comedy, which however at times exploded in neurotic outbursts and through which the man-woman relationship was constantly analysed, in various contexts: from It’s all Heaven’s fault (1985), con Ornella Nutia Bewitched (1986), and Caruso Pascoski (from a Polish father) (1988), with his fiancée Clarissa Burtleft for the actress Isabella Ferrari which will direct in Willy Signori and I come from afar (1989). All films that meet with great public favor, up to EyePinocchiofrom 1994, an ambitious reinterpretation of the puppet by Carlo Collodi, which instead turns out to be a flop.







Francesco Nuti (frame)

The music

In the meantime he also devoted himself to music. In 1988 he participated in the San Remo Festival with the song It will be for youlater also engraved by Minaand, duet with Miettawith the song Let us breathecomposed of Biagio Antonacci.







Francesco Nuti with Isabella Ferrari (frame)

The 90s and 2000s

Films less kissed by success follow: EyePinocchio (1994), an ambitious reimagining of the puppet by Charles Collodi; Mr Fifteen Balls (1998), with a bursting Sabrina Ferillibased on the actor’s passion for billiards – already at the heart of Me, Clare and the Dark e Casablanca Casablanca -, I love Andrew (2000), produced by himself, e Caruso, zero in conduct (2001). After a rough time, he was back on set with Welcome In Guilt contest (2005) by Claudius Fragassohis latest cinematic interpretation.







Francesco Nuti (frame)

The difficulties of private life

The lukewarm acclaim at the box office at the end of the 90s, incomparable to the successes of the previous decade, caused Nuti a deep depression and problems with alcoholism and the 2003 chronicles also mention an attempted suicide. “You struggled to manage success,” he said Annamaria Malipiero a Sunday Inhis partner from 1994 to 2000 and with whom Nuti had daughter Guinevere – and in those moments there is nothing and no one who can help you, if you are not the first to believe that you can heal”.







Francesco Nuti in a scene from Claudio Fragasso’s film ‘Competition of Guilt’ (ansa)

The first accident

On the eve of returning to the set, September 3, 2006, he fell down the stairs of his home hitting his head; urgently hospitalized at the Umberto I Polyclinic in Rome, due to a serious cranial hematoma, he went into a coma, from which he came out on November 24, 2006. He was transferred to the Versilia hospital in Lido di Camaiore (Lucca), site of a specialized center in neuromotor rehabilitation. In February 2009 he returned to his home in Prato, assisted by his brother Giovanni, doctor and composer, his collaborator in several films: but he will no longer be independent, with serious limb difficulties and speech difficulties, forced to live in a wheelchair.







Francesco Nuti on the set of ‘I love Andrea’ (handle)

The Georgian caregiver

In January 2016 Nuti rose to the headlines for a legal case that saw him involved in spite of himself: his 35-year-old Georgian caregiver was reported for ill-treatment of the actor who had been immobilized in bed for some time. A year after his dismissal, the Georgian was arrested because he was accused of being part of a gang of compatriots dedicated to shoplifting.

In September 2016 another fall, another hospitalization, in the resuscitation department of the CTO of the Florentine Careggi hospital due to a cerebral hemorrhage. In the following years he was in rehabilitation clinics in Rome, where he died today.







Francesco Nuti (frame)

Daughter Guinevere

In the summer of 2017, Nuti’s daughter, Ginevra, born from the relationship with the actress Anamaria Malipiero, released an interview stating: “Now that I’m of age, I asked to be my father’s only guardian because I think that no one better than I can take care of him.”

“He needs continuous assistance – Geneva explained two years ago to Sunday In – I read him the fan messages that I get every day and he is happy. He and I can understand each other with our eyes, with a look. He has always been very expressive and we understand each other. He recognizes me, he is happy when he sees me and when he sees mom. Everyone tells me we look alike, especially the eyes. Even fans of him always start from the analogy of the face. I live it with joy.”

That long, passionate applause for Francesco Nuti

The reactions

“Dear Francesco, you left us too soon. Who knows how many films you would still have been able to make if the disease hadn’t struck you. You leave us so many unforgettable characters and a rare sensitivity”. The mayor of Florence said so Dario Nardellahaving heard the news of the death of the actor and director Francesco Nuti.

“Just a few days ago – the mayor recalled – you had turned 68 and in these years Florence had certainly not forgotten about you but had organized many events and screenings to pay homage to you. All our closeness and our condolences go to the family. We will soon be looking for a meaningful way to make Francesco’s memory inextricably linked to his hometown.”

“All that has been, will be for you”. Thus begins the tribute that the mayor of Prato, Matteo Biffoni, dedicated to Nuti. “No more than a few days ago – he writes on his social channels – the Eden cinema was packed to savor the poetry of your films for the umpteenth time. We will miss you Francesco, thank you for everything you have given us. You were a pure champion , of those who win games alone when they feel like it. And this city is your home: Prato will always remember you”.

“On this sad day, a thought for Francesco Nuti. For the many tears of these fifteen years of pain. But also for the laughter he has given us. For me Caruso Pascoski (from a Polish father) wins over everything and will remain the funniest film of my youth. Mourning”. The leader of IV writes it on Twitter Matthew Renzi.

“Nuti, Benigni, the Giancattivi, Paolo Poli they were the forerunners of Tuscan comedy and entertainment and therefore they were important points of reference at the beginning of our career – he says Charles Conti – There was this particular friendship that led us a few years ago to put on a show, me with George Panariello, Marco Masini, Leonardo Pieraccioni: it was Francesco’s last public appearance and on the notes of It will be for you he got up with a great effort from his wheelchair to receive the applause of the Palasport which applauded him between tears and joy. A huge hug. I remember a fantastic scene with him and Leonardo one evening in Rome. The laughter we had, the serenity he had, it was a short time before the accident that stopped him. His ordeal was so great, so terrible that anything he ever had to pay for, if there was any, I think he paid for it in his own right.”

“Dear Francesco – he writes on Instagram Charles Verdone – generous, loving and talented workmate you will always be in my best memories. A big hug to your family, your brother Giovanni and your brilliant ‘Giancatti’ Athina Cenci and Alessandro Benvenuti.

Great pain, so much nostalgia”.