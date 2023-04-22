Home » Dead girl hit by a car, her mother was driving: the tragedy in Casalnuovo (Naples)
There was the mother driving the car who hit a seven-year-old girl, and not four years old as it emerged at first, in Casalnuovo in the province of Naples. According to what was reconstructed by the carabinieri, the woman was on board an Audi A3 when she, reversing, lost control of the vehicle, running over the child and an acquaintance who was there with her child, but remained unharmed. Immediately after the arrival of the military at the place where the little girl died, several witnesses had spoken of a pirate car, which would have escaped without providing assistance. Shortly after, however, the car was identified not far from the scene of the accident. The hypothesis of the carabinieri is that the witnesses, possible acquaintances of the woman, had spoken of a pirated car to protect her.

