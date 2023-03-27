Home Health Dead Nicoletta Saracco, on social media her story as a patient of metastatic breast cancer
Four years ago the diagnosis of metastatic breast cancer. Since then, in addition to that of care, a path of commitment and testimony has also begun for Nicoletta Saracco, to help other women, especially young people like her, to face cancer with self-irony and lightness. The thirty-three year old from Civitanova Marche died on Saturday.

On Instagram, a video section had been invented, TTTT, or “boobs, heels, make-up, cancer: anti-panic instruction manual” to answer the questions and fears of women who discover they have cancer with IEO experts.

“I want to make it clear that you can get sick even when you are young – she said in a recent interview with Salute -. That we are not untouchable: it can happen to anyone. And I want to do something to help patients, and therefore myself”.

Nicoletta had also founded the Ni.Art.Gallery, which she described as follows: “It is my registered trademark, my company with which I carry out different projects, which have expanded. I continue to paint and sell commissioned paintings, with the aim of support the IEO-Monzino Foundation”.

With the IEO he also carried out the TTTT project (Boobs. Heels. Make-up. Tumor. Anti-panic instruction manual”). “The idea came from the many questions I receive from those who follow me. They concern daily life. I think patients are ashamed to bother the oncologist. For example: can I get lip filler bites? Can I dye? Can I have sex? If I do radiotherapy then am I radioactive? This, for example, was thought by a pregnant friend of mine who didn’t want to see me for weeks. The answers to a doctor are obvious, but not to an ignorant person. I’m not able to answer them, but I thought I could ask the doctors these questions for them. Because life, as I said, must continue as normal as possible”.

