Deadline Approaching: Healthcare Professionals Urged to Complete Continuing Medical Education Training or Face Sanctions

Headline: New Measures Implemented for Healthcare Professionals to Meet Continuing Medical Education Requirements

By Arnaldo Iodice

In a recent interview, the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, announced that there will be no further extensions for healthcare professionals to complete their continuing medical education (ECM) training needs. The Minister emphasized the importance of participating in ECM training courses and avoiding potential sanctions, including the suspension of their professional practice.

To encourage compliance, the newly established National Commission for continuing medical education at the Ministry of Health will be implementing necessary measures. The commission aims to ensure that professionals in the healthcare sector meet the required training requirements.

The latest Milleproroghe decree has introduced compensatory credits for professionals who were unable to accumulate the necessary number of credits in prior three-year periods. This measure allows them to regularize their situation and fulfill their training needs.

According to the Association of Healthcare Training providers, nurses are among the most dedicated healthcare professionals in terms of their training. We interviewed Pierpaolo Pateri, the treasurer of the National Federation of Nursing Professions (FNOPI) and a member of the ECM Commission, to gain insights into their perspective.

Pateri stated that the FNOPI supports the minister’s approach and acknowledges the need for professionals to comply with the ECM requirements without further extensions. They will work towards ensuring that this message is well-received by healthcare professionals, particularly aiming for a high percentage of certifiable professionals by the end of the current three-year period.

Although there has been an increase in the use of training courses, there is still a significant gap to bridge. Pateri emphasized the importance of eliminating this gap and approaching a 100% certification rate. While there may be a need for sanctions, the FNOPI intends to take a proactive approach to ensure that all professionals have the opportunity to reach the objective of certifiability.

Another crucial development is the imminent approval of the implementing decrees of the Gelli-Bianco Law on professional responsibility for healthcare professionals. This law will link the fulfillment of ECM obligations to insurance coverage, requiring professionals to achieve 70% of the credits accumulated within a specific three-year period. Professionals failing to reach this percentage from 2023 to 2025 will not have access to insurance coverage and may face legal vulnerability.

Pateri acknowledged the importance of this leverage and highlighted the need for continuous updating and competence through ECM. He emphasized that continuous training is the only viable path to prevent risks and ensure the best possible care for patients.

As healthcare professionals approach the deadline to comply with ECM requirements, it is essential for them to actively engage in training opportunities and meet the necessary criteria. Compliance not only ensures professional development but also safeguards their legal and insurance coverage aspects.

October 31, 2023

