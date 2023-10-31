Metal Gear Solid: MASTER COLLECTION – Celebrating 35 Years of KONAMI’s Legendary Series

Game Producer Hideo Kojima Celebrates 35th Anniversary of KONAMI’s “Metal Gear” Series

Game producer Hideo Kojima is celebrating the 35th anniversary of KONAMI’s beloved “Metal Gear” series. To mark the occasion, Kojima recently launched the first volume of the “METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION”, which includes classics from the Famicom era and “Metal Gear Solid” on PlayStation. However, there is a debate among fans about the inclusion of the unported version of “Metal Gear Solid 4” and whether they should pay for it.

KONAMI has already announced that a remake of “Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater” is in the works, with plans to remake each generation of the series according to story time. In addition to this announcement, the “METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION” has been launched. The first volume of the collection includes the original “Metal Gear” and “Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake”, as well as the globally famous “Metal Gear Solid” and VR Missions on PlayStation. It also includes the HD Collection versions of “Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty” and “Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater”.

For many new players, their first exposure to the “Metal Gear” series was through “Metal Gear Solid 4” on PlayStation 3. At that time, the series was at its peak, with Kojima still at the helm. The series’ storytelling and gameplay had evolved significantly since the original “Metal Gear” in 1987, with improved cinematic cutscenes and dialogues. Each generation of the series continued to upgrade the 3D technology and stealth elements, using the main story line to reflect on human history and technology.

While the collection includes American and Japanese subtitles, there is no Chinese support due to the age of the games. Additionally, the picture quality varies across the different games, with “Metal Gear Solid” still being a low-pixel version. Some features, such as CRT filters and anytime archiving, are not available in this collection. However, each game does come with scripts and bonus electronic publications, providing players with more background details and other content.

The “METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION” is available on multiple platforms, including the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam. The price for the collection varies slightly across platforms, with Nintendo eShop and PlayStation Store offering it for HK$400, Xbox for HK$399, and Steam for HK$399.76.

Fans of the “Metal Gear” series now have the opportunity to indulge in the nostalgia of the classic games and explore the rich history and storytelling of the series. Whether they choose to pay for the unported version of “Metal Gear Solid 4” is up to them. In the meantime, they can enjoy the “METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION” and eagerly await the next episode of “Metal Gear Solid 4”.

