Actor Song Joong-ki Talks About Getting to Know His Son at ‘Disaster’ Press Conference

Actor Song Joong-ki discusses his relationship with his son at a recent press conference for his movie “Disaster”. The actor revealed that he is still getting to know his son, who was born shortly after the Cannes Film Festival.

During the press conference, Song Joong-ki expressed his gratitude for the blessings he received and assured that he would do his best to fulfill his role as a father. He mentioned that his son’s lips resemble his own and shared his excitement about being a father. “I still feel amazed that I have a son,” he said.

Apart from his personal life, Song Joong-ki is currently promoting his movie “Disaster” and is actively looking for new projects. He expressed a willingness to explore opportunities overseas and is interested in trying different works and roles.

It is worth mentioning that Song Joong-ki’s marriage to actress Song Hye Kyo ended in divorce. They filed for divorce in June 2019 and officially divorced in July of the same year. However, he has since remarried Katie Louise Sanders from the United Kingdom. The couple announced their marriage on January 30, 2023.

Sources: Sohu Entertainment, China Entertainment Network

Share this: Facebook

X

