The 134th Canton Fair Witnesses Increased Exhibitors and Innovative Products in Third Phase

Title: 134th Canton Fair’s Third Phase Attracts Global Buyers with Diverse Exhibits

Subtitle: Increase in Brand Companies and Innovative Products Catapults Success

Guangzhou, China – The third phase of the 134th Canton Fair commenced in Guangzhou on October 31st, unveiling a stunning display of products from more than 11,000 exhibitors on a sprawling 515,000 square meter exhibition area. This edition of the fair witnessed a surge in brand booths and brand companies participating in the export exhibition, showcasing a growth of over 40% compared to previous years. Additionally, the import exhibition showcased the prowess of countries co-building the “Belt and Road,” accounting for more than 60% of the exhibitors.

Marking its success, the Canton Fair welcomed over 177,000 overseas buyers from 216 countries and regions by 5:00 PM on its opening day, indicating the event’s global appeal.

The third phase of the 134th Canton Fair made strategic thematic adjustments, centering around the theme of “Better Life.” Notably, the exhibition areas for toys, maternity and infant products, personal care appliances, bathroom products, and pet products were relocated from the second phase to the third phase, creating a more balanced and optimized distribution of themes across each exhibition period. Together with the prevailing sections of fashion, home textiles, stationery, and health and leisure, the fair showcased a comprehensive display of more personalized and high-quality products.

Amidst the innovative showcase, visitors experienced a multitude of fascinating exhibits. The fair featured a one-handed automatic folding high-view baby stroller, a low-carbon environmental-friendly polyester brushed quilt made using degradable technology, and a fiber optic backpack designed with independently developed fabrics. The integration of technological innovation and fashion personality in the fields of toys, maternity and infant products, fashion, home textiles, stationery, and health and leisure showcased a diverse array of cutting-edge products, catering to the evolving needs of consumers worldwide.

In the pharmaceutical, health care products, and medical equipment exhibition area, a massage chair manufacturer from Shandong province attracted the attention of overseas buyers with its extraordinary design and features. The massage chair boasted a groundbreaking 4D dual movement, simulating massage from two people simultaneously and offering a heat function for comprehensive relief. The company’s brand manager, Cao Lili, revealed that their products are currently sold in more than 30 countries and regions including the United States, Germany, and Japan. The growing popularity of general health products, particularly massage chairs, has resulted in increased demand abroad. Cao Lili emphasized the company’s commitment to tailoring products to different markets’ preferences, with buyers in Europe and the United States seeking comfort while Japan and South Korea prioritize massage intensity.

Equally remarkable was the surge in demand for fashion clothing. Guangdong Hongtai Fashion Clothing Co., Ltd., reported a 15% increase in export volume compared to the previous year. The company’s manager, Chen Xiaodong, credited the growth to their dedicated team of designers who incorporate current fashion trends into their collections, catering to market demand. Notably, thick-knitted sweaters with novel weaving methods and simple styles received high praise, particularly from buyers hailing from Brazil, Spain, and Japan.

The import exhibition in the third phase of the Canton Fair witnessed an improvement in both scale and quality. A total of 240 companies from 25 countries and regions participated, including national pavilions from Turkey, South Korea, India, and Malaysia, as well as exhibition groups from Hong Kong, China, and Macau, China. Emphasizing the event’s international appeal, 142 companies from 16 “Belt and Road” countries, such as South Korea, Turkey, Malaysia, and Pakistan, participated, showcasing specialty foods, home textiles, and more.

The 134th Canton Fair continues to bring together global exhibitors and buyers, fostering collaboration and facilitating international trade across various industries. With its vast range of exhibitions, the fair reinforces China‘s role as a leader in innovation and global commerce.

Photo by Chen Jimin: Visitors at the Canton Fair’s Third Phase experiencing massage chairs and purchasing clothes respectively.

End of article.

