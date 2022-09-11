Updates on Queen Elizabeth II’s death today, Sunday 11 September.
The coffin of the sovereign will be brought from the castle of Balmoralwhere she died on September 8, at the palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. The six-hour journey will take place on a hearse that will cross the counties to the capital of Scotlandthen Tuesday will leave for London, where the funeral is scheduled. Yesterday the proclamation of Re Carlo III while the rest of the royal family traveled to Balmoral. For the first time in months, William and Kate, Prince and Princess of Wales, and Harry and Meghan have been photographed together as they are cheered by the crowd.
Queen Elizabeth’s coffin has arrived in Aberdeen
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II has come to Aberdebeenstage of the route of the funeral procession from Balmoral a Edinburgh. The procession will pass through the bridge dedicated to King George VI, which was inaugurated by Queen Mother Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon in 1941.
William and Harry with their wives in Windsor: the background
According to a source inside the English royal palace, cited by Daily MailPrince William would have asked his brother Harry to participate in the tributes to Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle together with his wife Meghan after “negotiations” and a phone call with King Charles III.
The proclamation ceremonies of King Charles III in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland are underway
As Queen Elizabeth’s funeral procession travels from Balmoral to Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Wales, Scotland e Ireland of Nord celebrate the proclamation of King Charles III.
Announcements will be read in Cardiff, Edinburgh and Belfast. Thousands of people gathered in all three locations to witness the moment that marks the beginning of the reign of the new ruler.
National mourning for Queen Elizabeth II: how many days it lasts and what happens now
What will happen in the days preceding the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, scheduled for next September 19: 12 days of national mourning are planned, during which a series of activities will be interrupted.
The royal procession with the coffin of Elizabeth honored by the crowd in the Scottish villages
The royal procession, after Balmoral, leaves Ballater. Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin will now pass through the villages of Dinnet, Aboyne, Kincardine O’Neil, Banchory, Drumoak, Peterculter and Cults, as she heads towards Edinburgh. The crowd cheers and pays homage to the sovereign.
Scottish Prime Minister: “Today we will pay tribute to an extraordinary woman”
Prime Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon posted a message on Twitter describing the departure of the queen’s coffin Elizabeth II from Balmoral as “a sad and touching moment”.
Sturgeon added: “Today, on its journey to Edinburgh, Scotland will pay tribute to one extraordinary woman“.
Today Scotland proclaims Charles III as King
Today in Scotland not only will the coffin of Elizabeth II arrive but there will also be a passage ceremony with the proclamation of the new king, Charles IIIfirst on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile at the end of the morning and then in the city castle.
Tomorrow the Scottish capital will be the scene of another traditional and evocative ceremony, the ‘Ceremony of the Keys‘: an ancient custom that provides for the delivery of the keys of Edinburgh to the new king who returns them to the city so that he can keep them in the best possible way. The Mayor of Edinburgh, Lord Provost Robert Aldridge, in a moving interview with Sky News this morning he underlined the determination of the residents to greet the queen in the best possible way “by showing the great respect they have for her”.
Queen Elizabeth’s coffin leaves Balmoral Castle and heads for Edinburgh
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin left Balmoral Castle, Scotland, where she died “peacefully” on 8 September. She will now begin her journey first to Edinburgh and then to London, where her funeral will take place on September 19th.
The path that the Queen’s coffin will follow today: departure from Balmoral at 11
Many thousands of people are expected to follow the route as Queen Elizabeth’s coffin is brought by Balmoral to the Scottish capital Edinburgh. The trip should start around 10am local time (11am in Italy) and will last around six hours.
The procession will make its way through Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen, Angus and Tayside before reaching Edinburgh.
King Charles III proclaimed head of state of Australia
The Governor General of Australia, as well as the representative of the British Crown, David Hurleyhe proclaimed Carlo III head of state of the oceanic country. The ceremony, celebrated in Canberra in Parliament, will be repeated throughout the day in the various state parliaments that make up the Commonwealth of Australia. The government also proclaimed a day of remembrance for Queen Elizabeth on 22 September.
South Korea’s president will be at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol will also be among the world leaders attending Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral, scheduled for Monday, September 19 in London. This was announced by the Seoul authorities.
Australia, national mourning on September 22 in memory of Elizabeth II
Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese declared September 22 a national day of mourning to honor the memory of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom. “On September 22 there will be a public holiday on the occasion of the National Day of Mourning of Her Majesty the Queen,” Albanese announced on social media.
Prime Minister Truss will join Charles III on his journey through the British nations
The British premier Liz Truss will accompany King Charles III on his journey between the British nations during the days of National mourning for the death of Queen Elizabeth II. This was clarified by the spokesman of the first minister, quoted by Bbc, specifying that Truss will join the King in “moments of reflection in Scotland on Monday, in Northern Ireland on Tuesday and in Wales on Friday”.
Today commemorations of Queen Elizabeth II in all churches in the United Kingdom
Churches across the UK will hold commemorations for the Queen today on the first Sunday after her death.
The Church of England has provided parishes with special guidance on celebrations during the mourning period.
Death of Queen Elizabeth II, the news today 11 September
The mourning for the death of her continues all over the world Queen Elizabeth II.
Today the coffin of the sovereign will be brought from the castle of Balmoralwhere she died on September 8, at the palace of Holyroodhouse a Edinburgh. The six-hour journey will take place on a hearse that will cross the counties to the capital of Scotland. From there, by plane, on Tuesday afternoon it will be flown to London, where it will be exhibited previously for four days starting on the 14th at Westminster Hall.
Official date of the funeral: will be held on September 19th. The US president will participate, among others Joe Biden and the president of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen.
Yesterday the proclamation of king Carlo III, while the rest of the royal family paid their respects to Elizabeth by going to Balmoral. Present the children of the Queen, Anna, Edoardo and Andrea with her children, but also William e Kate, fresh from the title of Prince and Princess of Wales, and Harry and Meghan.