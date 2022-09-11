Today in Scotland not only will the coffin of Elizabeth II arrive but there will also be a passage ceremony with the proclamation of the new king, Charles IIIfirst on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile at the end of the morning and then in the city castle.

Tomorrow the Scottish capital will be the scene of another traditional and evocative ceremony, the ‘Ceremony of the Keys‘: an ancient custom that provides for the delivery of the keys of Edinburgh to the new king who returns them to the city so that he can keep them in the best possible way. The Mayor of Edinburgh, Lord Provost Robert Aldridge, in a moving interview with Sky News this morning he underlined the determination of the residents to greet the queen in the best possible way “by showing the great respect they have for her”.