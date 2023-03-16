news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, MARCH 16 – “With Franco Rotelli, a man of great human depth, of rare intelligence and depth of thought, and an extraordinary, far-sighted doctor capable of innovative visions are leaving”. Thus Massimo Moretuzzo, candidate for the presidency of the Friuli Venezia Giulia region, recalls Rotelli.



Author of numerous publications, also involved in politics, Rotelli as director general of the Trieste healthcare company, “made a fundamental contribution to the development of territorial healthcare, for which he continued to spend himself.



He leaves a fundamental legacy in the approach to mental health on delicate issues such as the treatment of mental disorders, aware of the importance of social support for patient recovery, and the relationship between patients and health personnel”, concludes Moretuzzo. (ANSA).

