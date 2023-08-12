decisive Belotti and El Shaarawy. Relive the live stream

The editorial staff on Saturday 12 August 2023, 7.14 pm

TIRANA (ALBANIA) – La Roma at Mourinho won the last friendly test eight days after his debut in Serie A (at the Olimpico with Salernitana) without Dybala. Partizani Tirana was defeated at Air Albania Stadiumwhere two years ago the giallorossi have lifted the Conference League after beating Feyenoord in the final, with a score of 2-1: goals from Belotti and El Shaaway were decisive in the first half. Relive the direct del match…

22:47

22:20

21:54

94′ – It’s over: Roma win 2-1

Triple whistle: the Giallorossi won thanks to goals from El Shaarawy and Belotti

21:50

90′ – We enter recovery

There will be 4 extra minutes

21:44

85′ – Shortens Partizani Tirana

Cara made no mistake from the penalty spot: 2-1

21:44

84′ – Penalty for Partizani Tirana

Celik hits Cara in the area: maximum punishment

21:42

Exit Aouar

Mourinho removes the Frenchman but nobody enters in his place. Too many fouls suffered

21:34

75′ – Stalemate

Few chances in the second half

21:26

67′ – Belotti out

The Gallo leaves the field, inside Solbakken

21:23

63′ – More substitutions for Partizani Tirana

The coach of the Albanian champions also changes the cards. Lots of substitutions

21:19

58′ – Grezda, high free kick

The Albanian eleven tries to set it up but the goal is a mirage

21:07

47′ – Mourinho cambia la Roma

Restart the game in Tirana. The coach brings out Rui Patricio, Kristensen, Llorente, Spinazzola, Bove, El Shaarawy and Mancini and sends Svilar, Cristante, Ndicka, Karsdorp, Celik, Pellegrini and Zalewski onto the field

20:50

46′ – Half-time: Roma ahead 2-0

The first half of the game ends after one minute of added time: El Shaarawy and Belotti scored

20:49

44′ – Pressing Roma

The Giallorossi pick up the pace, also conquering two corners. Bove goes close to the 3-0 lead on an assist from Smalling

20:40

36′ – Spinazzola down

Bad foul on Roma’s winger: Grezda booked for a tackle on the ankle. Nothing serious in the end

20:35

32′ – Double chance Rome

Prima Pagano (central shot saved) and then Spinazzola (round shot) they go one step away from the Giallorossi trio

20:29

27′ – Doubles Belotti

The Gallo scores the 2-0 with a right diagonaltaking advantage of the assist from El Shaarawy

20:26

23′ – Chance Partizani Tirana

Kote fires a shot at Rui Patricio’s post: ball out

20:21

19′ – Pagano tries

The young midfielder shoots rosoterra from the edge, but the shot goes off the back

20:15

12′ – Goal at El Shaarawy

The attacker sprints to the offside edge, controls the ball on a pass from Pagano and with a soft lob overrun the goalkeeper: 1-0 for Rome

20:13

9′ – Belotti chance

El Shaarawy serves with the heel the attacker who is unable to finish because he hits an opponent at the moment of shooting

20:09

7′ – Low rhythms

Good start for Roma, the two teams are taking measures

20:02

1′ – Beat Roma

The last friendly of Mourinho’s team has begun

19:52

Partizani Tirana-Roma, here we are

Teams on the field for the pre-match warm-up: the kick-off of Partizani Tirana-Roma is coming soon

19:45

Partizani Tirana: the eleven that challenge Roma

La squadra albanese scenderà in campo con un 4-3-1-2: Qirko; Hadroj, Sita, Kocijan, Atanaskoski; Murataj, Mehmeti, Rrapaj; Typi; Come on, Cara.

19:37

19:30

Partizani Tirana-Roma: the bench

Next to Mourinho, on the bench of the Air Albania Stadium, there are: Svilar, Boer, Ndicka, Celik, Zalewski, Pellegrini, Cristante, Alessio, Solbakken.

19:21

Rome, general rehearsal anti-Salernitana

Space for the 3-5-2 without Dybala and Pellegrini who are disqualified for the first championship. In attack they warm up Belotti e El Shaarawy

19:10

Partizani Tirana-Roma: the official training

Here is the eleven chosen by Mourinho for the friendly match in Tirana: Rui Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Llorente; Kristensen, Aouar, Bove, Pagano, Spinazzola; Belotti, El Shaarawy

Air Albania Stadium, Tirana (Albania)

