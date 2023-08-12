decisive Belotti and El Shaarawy. Relive the live stream

The editorial staff on Saturday 12 August 2023, 7.14 pm
TIRANA (ALBANIA) – La Roma at Mourinho won the last friendly test eight days after his debut in Serie A (at the Olimpico with Salernitana) without Dybala. Partizani Tirana was defeated at Air Albania Stadiumwhere two years ago the giallorossi have lifted the Conference League after beating Feyenoord in the final, with a score of 2-1: goals from Belotti and El Shaaway were decisive in the first half. Relive the direct del match…
22:47
22:20
21:54
94′ – It’s over: Roma win 2-1
Triple whistle: the Giallorossi won thanks to goals from El Shaarawy and Belotti
21:50
90′ – We enter recovery
There will be 4 extra minutes
21:44
85′ – Shortens Partizani Tirana
Cara made no mistake from the penalty spot: 2-1
21:44
84′ – Penalty for Partizani Tirana
Celik hits Cara in the area: maximum punishment
21:42
Exit Aouar
Mourinho removes the Frenchman but nobody enters in his place. Too many fouls suffered
21:34
75′ – Stalemate
Few chances in the second half
21:26
67′ – Belotti out
The Gallo leaves the field, inside Solbakken
21:23
63′ – More substitutions for Partizani Tirana
The coach of the Albanian champions also changes the cards. Lots of substitutions
21:19
58′ – Grezda, high free kick
The Albanian eleven tries to set it up but the goal is a mirage
21:07
47′ – Mourinho cambia la Roma
Restart the game in Tirana. The coach brings out Rui Patricio, Kristensen, Llorente, Spinazzola, Bove, El Shaarawy and Mancini and sends Svilar, Cristante, Ndicka, Karsdorp, Celik, Pellegrini and Zalewski onto the field
20:50
46′ – Half-time: Roma ahead 2-0
The first half of the game ends after one minute of added time: El Shaarawy and Belotti scored
20:49
44′ – Pressing Roma
The Giallorossi pick up the pace, also conquering two corners. Bove goes close to the 3-0 lead on an assist from Smalling
20:40
36′ – Spinazzola down
Bad foul on Roma’s winger: Grezda booked for a tackle on the ankle. Nothing serious in the end
20:35
32′ – Double chance Rome
Prima Pagano (central shot saved) and then Spinazzola (round shot) they go one step away from the Giallorossi trio
20:29
27′ – Doubles Belotti
The Gallo scores the 2-0 with a right diagonaltaking advantage of the assist from El Shaarawy
20:26
23′ – Chance Partizani Tirana
Kote fires a shot at Rui Patricio’s post: ball out
20:21
19′ – Pagano tries
The young midfielder shoots rosoterra from the edge, but the shot goes off the back
20:15
12′ – Goal at El Shaarawy
The attacker sprints to the offside edge, controls the ball on a pass from Pagano and with a soft lob overrun the goalkeeper: 1-0 for Rome
20:13
9′ – Belotti chance
El Shaarawy serves with the heel the attacker who is unable to finish because he hits an opponent at the moment of shooting
20:09
7′ – Low rhythms
Good start for Roma, the two teams are taking measures
20:02
1′ – Beat Roma
The last friendly of Mourinho’s team has begun
19:52
Partizani Tirana-Roma, here we are
Teams on the field for the pre-match warm-up: the kick-off of Partizani Tirana-Roma is coming soon
19:45
Partizani Tirana: the eleven that challenge Roma
La squadra albanese scenderà in campo con un 4-3-1-2: Qirko; Hadroj, Sita, Kocijan, Atanaskoski; Murataj, Mehmeti, Rrapaj; Typi; Come on, Cara.
19:37
19:30
Partizani Tirana-Roma: the bench
Next to Mourinho, on the bench of the Air Albania Stadium, there are: Svilar, Boer, Ndicka, Celik, Zalewski, Pellegrini, Cristante, Alessio, Solbakken.
19:21
Rome, general rehearsal anti-Salernitana
Space for the 3-5-2 without Dybala and Pellegrini who are disqualified for the first championship. In attack they warm up Belotti e El Shaarawy
19:10
Partizani Tirana-Roma: the official training
Here is the eleven chosen by Mourinho for the friendly match in Tirana: Rui Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Llorente; Kristensen, Aouar, Bove, Pagano, Spinazzola; Belotti, El Shaarawy
Air Albania Stadium, Tirana (Albania)