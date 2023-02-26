AND died il Brother Of Madonna. Anthony Ciccone, this is his name, he was 66 years old. The announcement was made by the brother-in-law Joe Henrymusician and husband of Melanie Ciccone. As reported by the main international tabloids, Anthony had always had a stormy relationship with his family, and on several occasions he had attacked his pop star sister.





Madonna’s brother has died, the announcement

Madonna’s brother Anthony Ciccone has died at the age of 66.

For the moment, the details of his death have not been disclosed, so it is not yet known the circumstances that caused his disappearance.

Madonna’s brother died at 66. Anthony Ciccone had long lived homeless





As mentioned at the beginning, the tragic news came from Joe Henry, brother-in-law of Anthony as well as husband of Melanie Ciccone.

His words: “My brother-in-law, Anthony Gerard Ciccone, left this earth last night. I had known him since I was 15, in the spring of our Michigan lives. Anthony was one complex person and at times we have tussled, as true brothers often do.”

Again: “But I loved him and I understood him more than I let on. Troubles fade away and the family stays, with hands coming together around a table. Goodbye, Brother Anthony. I want to think that the God your mother and mine believed in has them there waiting to receive you. At least for today, no one will distract me from this vision”.





As of this writing, Madonna has yet to make a statement. The pop star was supposed to pass through Italy on the occasion of the Sanremo Festival, but the first rumors were denied shortly after.

The allegations against his sister in 2011

It was 2011 when Anthony Gerard Ciccone gave an interview to the ‘Michigan Messenger’ in which he severely pointed the finger at his sister Madonna.

In that year, wrote the ‘Messenger’, Anthony had just spent a winter as homeless in Traverse City and, reached by the local newspaper, he declared: “My family has me turned awaybasically, when I was having a hard time.”





Then the accusation against the pop star sister: “Because my sister is one multimiliardaria and I’m homeless on the street?”

Life on the street and arrest in 2013

Also to the ‘Michigan Messenger’ Anthony had told of having fallen into poverty after losing his job at the family winery, in which he was in charge of sales.

After losing his job he had found himself without income, forced to take shelter near supermarkets and police stations. “I have to go collect bottles and cans, I do some chores”.





In 2013 Anthony Ciccone had been arrested on an outstanding warrant for housebreaking. In that context she had occupied a public restroom at the Grand Traverse County Civic Center.

Madonna’s brother had resisted the policeman who was arresting him, and the officer had found himself forced to neutralize him by placing him on his face on the ground.

After hitting his face on the floor, Anthony had been medicated with nine stitches. On that occasion Ciccone reported an alcohol content of 0.40, while in Michigan the minimum tolerated is 0.08.



