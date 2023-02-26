Those of Setién add four games with defeats in LaLiga

Quique Sánchez Flores aspires to reactivate a Getafe that occupies the 19th box

Villarreal will receive Getafe this Monday in an important game for both contenders: the team led by Quique Setién arrives at the meeting after four straight defeats in LaLiga Santander and Quique Sánchez Flores’ team continues to be involved in its fight to avoid relegation.

The Castellón team faces the clash with one of its worst historical records in the championship and not winning this Monday could provoke an open crisis in Quique Setién’s team.

Villarreal is going through a difficult moment, moving further and further away from the European objectives, which was their main option for this season and although they are still close to these positionsis obliged to win Getafe at home to stop his bleeding of bad results.

Quique Setién will have to face the game with the great doubt of Gerard Morenowhich is on the list, but it will be necessary to see if it is to play at the beginning or for a few minutes during the game.

The injured are still out of the team Gio Lo Celso, Francis Coquelin and Nico Jackson, to which is added the suspended Manu Trigueros, while the novelty is the return of winger Alberto Moreno, who did not play in Mallorca due to suspension.

Meanwhile, Getafe returns to live on the wire after the results of its competitors for avoiding relegation. The victories of Valencia and Cádiz have returned to place the azulón team in one of the three positions in the Second Division and he needs the three points again to finish the day outside the dangerous zone.

He left her a week ago, when he won his first match of 2023 after a poor run of results. They beat Valencia 1-0 and, after the draws against Atlético de Madrid (1-1) and Rayo Vallecano (1-1), Quique Sánchez Flores and his players accumulated three games without losing to the relief of the Getafe coach, who Now he lives somewhat calmer after a time in which he has overcome the occasional ultimatum.

Quique will have the entire squad at his disposal. He has neither sanctioned nor injured. He has recovered Luis Milla, who was out last day due to a muscle injury, and has Carles Aleñá, who missed the duel against Valencia due to the accumulation of yellow cards.

— Probable lineups:

Villarreal: Pepe the Queen; Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Albert Brown; Couple, Capoue, Alex Baena; Chukwueze, Morales and Yeremy Pino.

Getafe: Soria; Djene, Duarte, Alderete, Gaston; Portu, Arambarri, Aleñá, Munir; Enes Ünal and Borja Mayoral.

Referee: Jorge Figueroa Vázquez (Andalusian Committee).

Estadio: Ceramic Stadium.

Hour: 21:00.