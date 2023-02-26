The Piedmontese coach let himself go in the post in a very harsh outburst against the team’s defensive errors, judged inadmissible

And Subtle unpublished the one seen tonight at the microphones of Dazn. The Friulian coach let himself go into a heavy outburst after yet another game thrown to the wind. Here are his words after the game.

A game put back on track, did you satisfy it?

“Today I am really angry, every Sunday I’m here repeating the same things and I’m frankly bored. So you risk make fun of people. We’ve been there in terms of commitment, we’ve started well, creating chances, but it’s not possible take these goals again. Now stop, it’s time to stop. A team like ours can’t systematically take gollonzi like that. Because these are fools. No more excuses because we take the first goal which is something shocking. I am an outspoken person and these things are not permissible. The second goal ditto, game in total control and we counterattack from our corner.”

What is this defensive debacle about?

“It’s not one defensive debacle, I’m not here to blame the offense or defense, because this would not be fair. It starts again by eliminating these errors, having a greater sense of responsibility for our profession, for our property and for our fans. It’s not acceptable to throw away a game like that.”

The words of the master — Is it the mentality that is wrong?

“Unfortunately, we are the ones who determine the results. No one gives us points. We are the ones who have to limit these trivial errors. We’ve overturned a complicated game once again, playing well and then we’re missing the trade, the reading. The opponent always reads the episode better and this I don’t accept it anymore. Between the first and second half I said we shouldn’t take the counterattack. I left one more man. We didn’t foul, we didn’t follow up. Here Lovric has to do a foul and if he is expelled amen, but he has done what he has to do. He will say the same things in the locker room. Thats enough.”

