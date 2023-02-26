Home Health Madonna’s older brother Anthony Ciccone has died in the US
Madonna’s older brother Anthony Ciccone has died in the US

Madonna's older brother Anthony Ciccone has died in the US

Singer Madonna mourns the loss of her older brother. Anthony Ciccone has died at the age of 66. This was communicated by a family member of the singer of Italian origins, writes the BBC website. Anthony was one of the star’s seven siblings and died on Friday night. In his life he struggled against alcoholism which had led him to become homeless. For a time he had also lived under a bridge.

His brother-in-law Joe Henry broke the news on Instagram: “I’ve known him since I was 15, in the spring of our Michigan lives, so many years now,” wrote songwriter Henry, who is married to his sister. by Madonna, Melanie Ciccone. The cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

Both Madonna and other family members were estranged from Anthony. He battled alcoholism for years accusing the singer and the rest of Ciccone of not helping him “I’m a zero in their eyes, not a person. I’m an embarrassment. If I froze to death, my family probably wouldn’t know or care.” for six months”, Anthony himself had declared years ago to a tabloid who had had fiery words for his world star sister: “I never loved her in the first place, she never loved me. We never loved each other” .

