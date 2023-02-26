The relationship between Poncho Zuleta and the journalist María Laura Marriaga turned out to be a montage to present a new song by the Vallenato music artist together with the influencer Juanda Caribe. The put into action that got the whole country talking about a love relationship between Poncho Zuleta and a young woman 42 years younger.

As it was expected, this staging that seemed quite real and entered the agenda of a large number of mediagenerated all kinds of reactions, memes and ridicule for the videos that Poncho Zuleta and his Fruna, as he repeatedly called her, put together.

Well, la fruna ended up being a new song about a romance between an older man and a young woman.. All the videos of the romance were nothing more than an advertising campaign that, thanks to this situation, managed to get people talking about the fact that it was in the news throughout the week.

What really happened to Poncho Zuleta and his new girlfriend?



comedian and singer JuanDa Caribe released the hit ‘La frunita’ a few hours ago, a song that talks about relationships between older men and young women, which was a collaboration with Zuleta Ponchowhich also revealed the success through their social networks.

Faced with this situation, several people fell for this advertising campaign for a new song, where they were quite critical of what happened, leaving an issue that occurs in various parts of the world in the air, such as it is the age difference between a man and a woman (and vice versa), to consolidate a sentimental relationship.

This is a compilation of the best memes left by the relationship between Poncho Zuleta and Frunita María Laura Marriaga.