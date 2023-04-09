This is Ramazzotti’s angry reaction, addressed to the rescuers: “You arrived 10 minutes late. She was already dead. Shit, there are 18 of you, what are you doing?». The moment was captured by a Tuscan girl, who then posted the video on TikTok, which immediately went viral.

Now it comes the response of the Red Cross of Florence: «In reference to the video that is circulating on social media and has been relaunched by some local and national media, in which the singer accuses the Red Cross volunteers of negligence, the President of the Florence Committee of the Red Cross Lorenzo Andreoni he deems it appropriate to intervene to protect the rescuers who intervened and clarify the dynamics of the facts».

These are the offspring of Andreoni: «We are sorry that Mr. Ramazzotti took it out on our volunteers in front of thousands of people, when from the report on the facts in our possession, the first team that intervened to rescue the person in question arrived on site in more than adequate times. Only the second team reached them a few minutes later, as they were unable to pass through the understage corridor by Ramazzotti’s staff on duty, who forced them to make their way through the crowd. I would like to underline that all the CRI volunteers activated for these major events act according to precise protocols and health plans agreed with 118. Belittling their preparation and their work with taunting words thrown lightly from a stage, on an evening when everything is entertainment, is unacceptable behavior. Volunteering must be protected and with it the professionalism of many women and men who provide free service to the population. Not everything can become a show and even less with defamatory attitudes. We have never left anyone alone, from Ennio Morricone himself, to the fan of the other night, who – fortunately – did not present any urgent health problems, so much so that she remained to enjoy the concert. As representative of the 1,200 volunteers of the Italian Red Cross in Florence, I turned to our lawyer, Avvocato Massimiliano Manzo, with whom we are evaluating how to proceed against Eros Ramazzotti”.