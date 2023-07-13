Definition of bandages: Transition period extended – medicine and health, medical specialists and wellness

The transition period for the reimbursement of “other products for wound treatment” according to the new definition of dressings was extended by a further 12 months as a result of the Medicines Supply Bottleneck Combating and Supply Improvement Act (ALBVVG). With Cutimed Sorbact, reliable, reimbursable and effective wound dressings for the treatment of infected wounds are already available today.

The extension of the transition period, which passed the Federal Council on July 7, 2023, means that until December 2024 all silver and PHMB wound dressings will remain prescribable and reimbursable for the time being. Subsequently, these products may only be reimbursed by the statutory health insurance companies after a positive assessment of their medical benefit by the Federal Joint Committee (G-BA) and inclusion in Appendix Va, Part 3 of the Drug Directive. For this purpose, the legislature now also grants affected dressing material manufacturers a right to advice on the methodology of the studies required for the benefit assessment.

strengthen patient safety

“The distinction between dressings and “other products for wound treatment” is intended to strengthen patient safety and increase the quality of wound care,” explains Ulf Sanne, Commercial Director at Essity. In terms of patient safety, the medical benefit of wound care products that develop an independent therapeutic effect must be proven in clinical studies in the future. For the so-called “other products for wound treatment” tests are therefore planned, similar to those that have long been common for medicinal products. “This also applies to wound dressings that may have been in use for many years,” says Ulf Sanne.

Cutimed Sorbact remains reimbursable

With Cutimed Sorbact, wound care professionals already have a reliable, reimbursable and effective solution for treating infected wounds. Due to its purely physical principle of action, Cutimed Sorbact remains eligible for reimbursement even after the now extended transitional period has expired thanks to a coating with dialkylcarbamoyl chloride (DACC). Cutimed Sorbact physically reduces the bacterial load in wounds with every dressing change. Thus, no increased use of antibiotics is required. “Our diverse Cutimed Sorbact range ensures that there will be no disadvantages in the care of people with chronic wounds in the future,” says Ulf Sanne.

The Cutimed Sorbact range consists of compresses, absorbent compresses, tamponades, swabs, super absorbers and foam dressings with and without an adhesive edge. Further information and free product samples can be found at www.cutimed-sorbact.de.

Cutimed was specifically developed for the wound management of complex, chronic wounds. With the Cutimed wound dressings, we provide medical professionals with innovative solutions for wound care – specially developed for all phases of wound healing. In close cooperation with users, we are constantly developing our portfolio in order to increase the success of therapy with our products, relieve users and maximize patient comfort. The Cutimed range includes our Cutimed Sorbact wound dressings, which fight infections in a particularly safe and efficient way – purely physically. Our super-absorbent wound dressings Cutimed Sorbion impress with very high exudate absorption and retention performance for very heavily to moderately heavily exuding wounds. Cutimed® Siltec are our highly absorbent silicone foam dressings for the treatment of lightly to heavily exuding wounds.

company contact

BSN medical GmbH

Johanna Kreiser

Schützenstrasse 1-3

22761 Hamburg

+49 (0)40 593612-100

Press contact

Bonitomedia GmbH

Florian Ziem

Karlstrasse 34

64283 Darmstadt

+49 (0)6151 / 15950-0

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

